Bihar: Five injured after locals attack wedding procession in West Champaran

At least five people were injured after a wedding procession was attacked while it was passing through a village madarsa under the Jagadishpur police station area in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday evening, the police said.

Confirming the incident, Jagadishpur station house officer (SHO) Rajiv Kumar Mishra said the incident took place when some local villagers raised objections to the dance and music in the procession. A heated argument ensued, which led to a clash. “We have registered a case against 11 people,” the SHO said.

Ram Vilash, one of those injured, told media persons from a government medical college that he and some others suffered injuries after they rushed to the spot.

“A large number of the people took to the street and started pelting stones at the wedding procession in which five people were injured,” he said, adding that three vehicles and a music system were damaged in the incident.

“They were furious at the fact that the wedding goers played music and danced in front of the madarsa,” Shiv Nath Mahato, who suffered injuries in his head, said.