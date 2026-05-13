Bihar Govt offers ₹12K & ₹1L subsidy to women buying e-vehicles; increases DA by 2%

In a bid to enhance green mobility and women’s empowerment, the Bihar government has approved the Bihar Electric Vehicle (Amendment) Policy, 2026, offering a ₹1 lakh subsidy on electric four-wheelers purchased by women. Bihar women with e-scooters in Patna (@socialnews.xyz)

The government has set an ambitious target of ensuring that 30% of all new vehicles registered in the state by 2030 are electric. Officials estimate that this shift could lead to annual savings of around 10 crore litres of petrol and diesel by 2030, bringing down both household transport costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday. Officials described the move as part of a broader strategy to promote environmentally friendly transport, reduce pollution and create new employment opportunities in the state.

Under the new policy, women purchasing electric cars will receive a direct subsidy of ₹1 lakh per vehicle. For electric two-wheelers, women buyers will get ₹12,000, while those from the general category will receive ₹10,000 and SC/ST beneficiaries ₹12,000. Electric cargo three-wheelers will attract subsidies of up to ₹50,000 for general category buyers and ₹60,000 for SC/ST buyers.

The policy seeks to increase public acceptance of EVs, improve transportation facilities in rural areas and promote commercial goods-carrying electric vehicles as well as non-commercial two-wheelers and four-wheelers through incentives under the “Mukhyamantri Bihar Paryavaran Anukul Parivahan Rozgar Yojana (Chief Minister Bihar Environment-Friendly Transport Employment Scheme)”, officials said.

Under the scheme, incentives through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) will be provided for the purchase and registration of electric commercial goods vehicles, electric two-wheelers for women and other beneficiaries, and non-commercial four-wheelers exclusively for women, they said.

The scheme would help generate employment through commercial electric vehicles while also encouraging women’s mobility and empowerment, they added.

Financial assistance will also be provided for setting up EV charging stations under the existing provisions of the policy. All electric vehicles purchased and registered in Bihar will also enjoy up to 50% exemption on motor vehicle tax. Buyers will additionally benefit from incentives linked to the central government’s vehicle scrappage policy.

Transport secretary Raj Kumar, in a statement, said the incentives for women are aimed at promoting self-reliance and raising environmental awareness. “This initiative will encourage women to become more independent while supporting the larger goal of sustainable transport,” he noted.

The policy is being implemented through the newly approved “Mukhyamantri Bihar Paryavaran Anukul Parivahan Rozgar Yojana”, which seeks to reduce vehicle-related pollution, improve air quality, and generate self-employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas through commercial electric vehicles.

A senior officer of the chief minister’s office said that the electric vehicle policy stands out as a forward-looking step in a state that has been grappling with urban air pollution and rising fuel costs. “By linking environmental goals with women’s empowerment and job creation, the Bihar government hopes to position the state as a contributor to India’s national EV30@30 campaign, which aims for 30% electric vehicle penetration by 2030,” he added.

Implementation details, including the exact rollout timeline and application process for subsidies through direct benefit transfer, are expected to be notified soon.

A total of 18 proposals, including permission for the state to borrow up to ₹72,901 crore from the market during the 2026-27 financial year. It also approved a two percent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, effective from January 1, 2026.

For employees under the 5th Central Pay Commission, DA has been increased by 9 percentage points, from 474 per cent to 483 per cent, while under the 7th Central Pay Commission, it has been raised from 58 per cent to 60 per cent.

Other decisions included creating new rural superintendent of police (SP) posts in five sensitive districts, approving a fresh pay structure for municipal planning staff, clearing a major dairy plant investment in Bihta and allocating land for a national food technology institute in Vaishali.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of the Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission.

As part of the initiative, Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) has been selected to help develop Bihar’s AI ecosystem, skill development and innovation initiatives.