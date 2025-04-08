Bihar govt okays prosecution of suspended IAS officer Sanjiv Hans

The state government approved sanction for prosecution against suspended IAS officer Sanjiv Hans in connection with the money laundering case. Sanjiv Hans (X Photo)

In December 2024, the enforcement directorate (ED) department had filed a chargesheet in a special court against five persons, including Hans and former MLA Gulab Yadav, in money laundering case. However, the court had not taken cognizance against Hans and had been waiting for approval of sanction against him for prosecution. With the approval of sanction against Hans now, the court will start prosecution in this regard, said sources.

Earlier,the special vigilance unit (SVU) had lodged an FIR against Hans for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known income. The FIR was registered for the ED’s money laundering investigation under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

Hans had allegedly amassed wealth far exceeding his legitimate earnings through corrupt practices between 2018 and 2023. During this period, he served as principal secretary of Bihar’s energy department and held positions on central deputation.