close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Bihar govt suspends police officer for allegedly sexually harassing woman SI

Bihar govt suspends police officer for allegedly sexually harassing woman SI

ByPrasun K Mishra
Dec 18, 2023 06:50 PM IST

Sub-divisional police officer Faiz Ahmed Khan was suspended and removed with direction to report in the office IG during his suspension period

The Bihar government on Monday suspended a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) rank officer for allegedly sexually harassing a subordinate woman police officer at the workplace, according to a notification issued by the state home department.

The woman SI informed Kaimur SP and sought protection after the officer continued harassing her. (Representative Image)
The woman SI informed Kaimur SP and sought protection after the officer continued harassing her. (Representative Image)

Faiz Ahmed Khan, posted as sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Mohania in Kaimur district was suspended and removed with direction to report in the office of the inspector general (IG) police, central zone, Patna, during suspension period, superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Mohan Sharma said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

After the charges of sexual harassment of the woman officer were found true against Khan, the deputy inspector general (DIG) police, Shahabad Range, Navin Chandra Jha had recommended the police headquarters for suspension and transfer of the officer in September.

The officer had been found guilty of sexually harassing the female officer during inquiry by an internal complaints committee (ICC) formed by the SP.

The female SI in her complaint to the SP had alleged that Khan used to send obscene messages on her mobile phone and tried for sexual favour by luring her to make a station house officer (SHO). The officer allegedly continued the harassment even after the female SI was transferred from his jurisdiction.

The woman SI informed Kaimur SP and sought protection after the officer continued harassing her. The SP handed over the matter to ICC, constituted to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace.

Earlier in the first week of September, Bhabua police inspector Raj Kumar Singh was suspended by the DIG after the charges of sexual harassment levelled against him by a subordinate female constable were found true during ICC inquiry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out