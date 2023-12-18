Bihar govt suspends police officer for allegedly sexually harassing woman SI

The Bihar government on Monday suspended a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) rank officer for allegedly sexually harassing a subordinate woman police officer at the workplace, according to a notification issued by the state home department. The woman SI informed Kaimur SP and sought protection after the officer continued harassing her. (Representative Image)

Faiz Ahmed Khan, posted as sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) at Mohania in Kaimur district was suspended and removed with direction to report in the office of the inspector general (IG) police, central zone, Patna, during suspension period, superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Mohan Sharma said.

After the charges of sexual harassment of the woman officer were found true against Khan, the deputy inspector general (DIG) police, Shahabad Range, Navin Chandra Jha had recommended the police headquarters for suspension and transfer of the officer in September.

The officer had been found guilty of sexually harassing the female officer during inquiry by an internal complaints committee (ICC) formed by the SP.

The female SI in her complaint to the SP had alleged that Khan used to send obscene messages on her mobile phone and tried for sexual favour by luring her to make a station house officer (SHO). The officer allegedly continued the harassment even after the female SI was transferred from his jurisdiction.

The woman SI informed Kaimur SP and sought protection after the officer continued harassing her. The SP handed over the matter to ICC, constituted to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace.

Earlier in the first week of September, Bhabua police inspector Raj Kumar Singh was suspended by the DIG after the charges of sexual harassment levelled against him by a subordinate female constable were found true during ICC inquiry.