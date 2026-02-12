After two days of unprecedented chaos that saw opposition members marshalled out en masse and the Upper House reduced to shouting matches, the Bihar legislative council finally returned to orderly proceedings on Wednesday. Bihar govt to engage reputed institutes, celebrities to sensitise youth against addiction

Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, visibly disturbed by the previous sessions, opened the day with a strong rebuke. “I felt ashamed reading the newspapers this morning,” he said. “Members using roadside language in this august House — it is unacceptable. We must maintain the dignity of the institution,” said the chair, on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) senior Abdul Bari Siddiqui’s request to resolve the stalemate.

The calmer atmosphere allowed the council to take up a call attention motion moved by JD(U) MLC Ravindra Prasad Singh on the continuing challenges in enforcing total prohibition and the alarming rise in drug abuse among the youth.

Replying on behalf of the excise and prohibition minister, rural works minister Ashok Choudhary acknowledged that drug addiction cases had increased after liquor was completely banned in the state since April 5, 2016. “The government remains fully committed to prohibition,” Choudhary stressed. “But we are witnessing a shift towards other substances, especially among young people. We are not shying away from this reality.”

He informed the House that both Central and state agencies were running sustained awareness campaigns through social media, banners, posters and community programmes. The government, he added, was now seriously considering roping in reputed education institutions and organising lecture series in universities. “We are also exploring the possibility of inviting well-known personalities, including some who have faced legal consequences related to substance abuse, to speak directly to students and amplify the anti-addiction message,” Choudhary said.

Members cutting across party lines voiced concern over smuggling and the easy availability of alternative intoxicants. JD(U) MLC Virendra Narayan Yadav pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh government had opened liquor shops in large numbers along the border. “Where there was one shop earlier, there are now 50,” he claimed, specifically mentioning the area near Pratappur sugar mill in Pratapgarh district. “This is making smuggling into Bihar far easier.”

Another JD(U) member, Khalid Anwar, highlighted the growing menace among school dropouts. “Youngsters who have left studies are getting into all kinds of drugs these days, especially inhalants and solutions that are sniffed,” he said, warning that the problem was spreading fast in rural and semi-urban pockets.

The government statement also listed the scale of enforcement over the past decade. Since 2016 till December 31, 2025, nearly a million cases have been registered, over 4.50 crore litres of liquor seized, 1.6 million people arrested, and 1.60 lakh vehicles confiscated. The excise department now has 42 dedicated districts, 80 police stations, 84 border checkposts (67 along the Nepal border alone) and a sanctioned manpower of over 3,200 personnel.

The chairman assured that the government’s reply would be taken on record and directed the administration to continue updating the House on progress.