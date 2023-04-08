14 DMs, six SPs shifted in major shake-up in Bihar

In a major administrative shake-up, the Bihar government on Saturday transferred 37 IAS officers, including 14 district magistrates (DMs), and 28 IPS officers, including SPs of six districts. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (HT photo)

Excise commissioner B Kartikeya Dhanji has also been shifted, replaced with Binod Singh Gunjial.

According to notification issued by general administration department (GAD), secretary of minor water resources department, Binod Singh Gunjiyal, is the new secretary of prohibition, excise and registration department. He will also hold additional charge as excise commissioner, besides other charges.

Dhanji has been shifted as director, Bihar Education Project Council, and given additional charge of state transport commissioner.

Transport commissioner Sima Tripathi has been made special secretary, art culture and youth department, while managing director of Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation, Kanwal Tanuj, has been made special secretary, environment, forest and climate change department.

East Champaran DM Shirshat Kapil has been appointed as IG (Prison). Aurangabad DM Sourabh Zorwal will replace him in East Champaran.

GAD joint director Ramshankar has been shifted to Sheohar as DM while joint secretary of home department, Dinesh Kumar Rai, has been made new DM of West Champaran. He will replace Kundan Kumar, who has been transferred to Purnia in the same capacity.

Sheohar DM Mukul Kumar Gupta has been posted as Siwan DM.

Khagaria DM Alok Ranjan Ghosh has been shifted to agriculture department as director while Katihar DM Udayan Mishra has been appointed as director, science and technology department.

Siwan DM Amit Kumar Pandey will replace Ghosh at Khagaria.

Buxar DM Aman Samir has been made new DM of Saran while joint secretary of health department, Anshul Agarwal, will replace him in Buxar.

Sheikhpura DM Sawan Kumar has been appointed as new DM of Kaimur. Arwal DM J Priyadarshani will replace him at Sheikhpura while Varsha Singh, joint secretary, building construction department, will take over as Arwal DM.

Primary education director, Ravi Prakash, has been shifted to Katihar as DM while director, animal husbandry department, Vijay Prakash Meena, has been made new DM of Madhepura.

Vaibhav Choudhary, director, science and technology department, will take over as new DM of Saharsa.

Meanwhile, the home department also transferred IPS (Indian Police Service) officers.

According to a notification, Sitamarhi SP Harkishore Rai has been shifted to Bihar Special Auxiliary Police (BSAP) as commandant. BSAP-8 commandant, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, replaces Rai at Sitamarhi.

BSAP-12 commandant Ravi Ranjan has been made new Vaishali SP, replacing Maneesh, who has been shifted to CID.

BSAP-13 commandant Saishav Yadav has been posted as Supaul SP, replacing D Amarkesh, who has been transferred to West Champaran as SP.

West Champaran SP Upendra Nath Verma has been posted new SP of Saharsa, replacing Lipi Singh, who has been shifted at BSAP 2 as commandant.

BSAP-15 commandant Puran Kumar Jha made new Traffic SP of Patna.

Navjot Simi, a 2018 batch IPS officer, has been made new SP of Weaker Section.

Barh, Patna City and Phulwarisharif got new assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) while Bhagalpur, Gaya and Muzaffarpur got new City SPs.

