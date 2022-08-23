Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll touches 5, locals claim number could rise
The fifth person, who was undergoing treatment in Patna after allegedly drinking spurious liquor, died and his body was brought to his native village on Monday
The death toll in the hooch tragedy from Bihar’s Rohtas district touched five on Monday after another person died.
Munna Sah, who was undergoing treatment in Patna after allegedly drinking spurious liquor, passed away. His body was brought to his native village on Monday.
Four persons had already died due to suspected hooch consumption.
Villagers said the death toll may rise as about 15 people who reportedly consumed spurious liquor at Jayshree village were unwell, some of them critically.
Munna had lost his eyesight and was admitted to a private clinic in Bikramganj for treatment.
Doctors had referred him to PMCH at Patna. The death of two persons, Sonu Singh and Ajay Singh of Narayanpur village was claimed as natural death by their relatives.
Jitendra Kumar Sah from Jayshree village, died on Saturday night while retired circle inspector Shravan Ram died on Sunday.
Top officials have formed a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti, Bikramganj SDM Upendra Kumar Pal, DSP Shashi Bhushan Singh visited the village and took stock of the situation.
One, Jitendra Chaudhary, who sold liquor at Jayshree village, has been arrested and sent to jail.
Raids were on against liquor mafia in the adjacent villages and 24 persons had been arrested with liquor, SP Bharti said.
