Bihar legislative council polls: ruling NDA wins 13 of 24 seats
PATNA: Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Thursday won 13 of the 24 legislative council seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won seven of the 12 seats it contested. It won 11 seats in 2015 and later two legislative council members joined the party, taking its tally to 13. The BJP, in 2015, contested on its own while Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) was part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance.
JD (U) won five while another NDA ally one seat on Thursday. RJD bagged six seats. Congress, which contested on its own, and an Independent won a seat each.
The legislative council polls were held amid differences between alliance partners in both NDA and the Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress. The NDA lost in East Champaran, West Champaran, and Munger, the parliamentary constituency of the JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The loss in Munger has been linked to a face-off between Singh and Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha even as the JD (U) denied this. “If that was the case, why did the party lose in Patna. We will definitely ponder over the factors which went against us,” said JD (U) leader Neeraj Kumar.
BJP leader Rajiv Ranjan said the results will have no impact on the Bochachan assembly by-poll. “The by-poll has nothing to do with council elections in which masses do not participate. In assembly polls, masses take part and they are with the Prime Minister,” said Ranjan. “We did well in council polls but we could have performed better. In council polls, the polling system has changed in which RJD has an upper hand. The NDA is united.”
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav used a helicopter for the first time to campaign for the council polls. He visited almost all constituencies to seek support from local bodies’ representatives, who were the voters in the polls.
Gyanendra Yadav, a sociology professor, said Nitish Kumar gave teeth to panchayats and their representatives. “They were the core voters. But results show that money and caste factors remained.”
Internal dissension is believed to have cost RJD at least five seats. Three Bhumihars out of five won on RJD tickets. Bhumihars were once opposed to RJD. “It is a worrying signal for the BJP as they have been the core supporters of the party. The RJD’s experiment of involving forward castes seems to have paid off,” said Gyanendra Yadav.
Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation leader Parwaz Alam said NDA’s tally came down from 20 to 13 despite using money and power. “This shows the silent protest against the government’s anti-people policies. RJD winning more seats is a welcome sign.”
Vikasheel Insaan Party, whose leader Mukesh Sahani was dropped as a minister after his attacks on BJP, unsuccessfully contested seven seats.
-
Gehlot hits out at BJP, says it’s taking India in Sri Lanka’s direction
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was trying to take India in the “direction” of Sri Lanka, where an economic crisis has triggered political unrest. He said the BJP is confident of winning elections through religious polarisation no matter how much inflation rises. In a series of tweets, he said unemployment and crime are increasing. Congress leader Sachin Pilot added rising inflation has broken the back of people.
-
Delhiwale: A ‘fast’ snack to begin your day
It looks like a giant golgappa, or an extra-large raj kachori. This thing is only seen in select parts of Delhi, and rarely. This snack is called khajla, available only during the month of Ramzan when Muslims fast from dawn till dusk. It is said that khajla's robustness helps a fasting person to survive the day. This afternoon, this mithai shop's friendly cooks are extremely busy in the kitchen making the khajla.
-
45 hours on, Dadumajra landfill in Chandigarh still smouldering
Over 45 hours after a major fire broke out at Dadumajra landfill site, firefighters on Thursday were still seen struggling to put out the blaze. The garbage dump continued to smoulder, raising health concerns for people living in its vicinity. However, taking note of possibility of arson, the city police lodged a daily diary register entry into the matter and started investigating the cause of the fire.
-
Chandigarh tricity area logs three Covid cases for second day in a row
The tricity clocked just three new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Two of these infections surfaced in Chandigarh's Sector 31 and 40, and the third in Panchkula. Mohali reported no fresh case for the sixth time this year. Tricity's active cases also lowered from 30 to 27 in past 24 hours. Currently, 15 patients are still recuperating in Chandigarh, 10 in Mohali and one in Panchkula.
-
RITES delivers presentation on tricity’s comprehensive mobility plan
M/s RITES Limited delivered a presentation on the study progress of Comprehensive Mobility Plan for tricity in the presence of UT adviser and administrator. The presentation covered the study progress, land use parameters, primary surveys and its utilisation, parking management measures and service level benchmark for the tricity. Based on the survey data analysis, RITES will submit an interim report for the study by the end of May, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics