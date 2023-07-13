‘They should tell about promised 2 crore jobs': Tejashwi Yadav jabs BJP over protest in Patna

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over its protest against the ruling government's ‘inability’ to deliver on ten lakh jobs in state.



“They (BJP) are asking for 10 lakh jobs. They should tell which state of the country has published advertisements for more than 3 lakh government jobs. We will fulfil our promise of 10 lakh jobs in our tenure but they should tell us about the 2 crore jobs which they had promised...”, the deputy chief minister was quoted by ANI as saying.



The BJP staged a protest in Patna over several issues which included demanding the resignation of Tejashwi Yadav being named in the CBI chargesheet in the railways' land for jobs case, Nitish Kumar government's ten lakh jobs promise and the issue of teachers' recruitment in the state.



Clashes erupted between the police and BJP workers in the state capital, forcing the cops to resort to water cannon, firing tear gas shells and lathicharge on the protesters. Vijay Kumar Singh, the BJP general secretary of Jehanabad unit of the party, allegedly succumbed to injuries from police action during the protests, BJP leader Sushil Modi said.



BJP president JP Nadda hit out at chief minister Nitish Kumar, tweeting,""The lathi charge on BJP workers in Patna is the result of the failure and nervousness of the state government. The grand alliance government is attacking democracy to save the citadel of corruption. The Chief Minister of Bihar has even forgotten his morality in order to save the person who has been charge sheeted". Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.(Santosh Kumar / Hindustan Times)

On July 3, the CBI had chargesheeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav along with 14 other people in the railways' land-for-jobs case. The CBI alleged that between 2004 and 2009, the period when Lalu Prasad served as railways minister in the UPA government, several people were appointed as Group D personnel in various zones of the Indian Railways in exchange for land being transferred to the RJD chief and his family members.

As per CBI, no advertisement or public notice was published for the appointment but some Patna residents got appointed as substitutes in different railway zones in Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hajipur and Mumbai.

The CBI alleged that the candidates directly or through their immediate family members, allegedly sold land to Lalu Prasad's family members at highly discounted rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON