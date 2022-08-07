Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar Opposition parties take out protest march, slams Modi govt over price rise, unemployment

Bihar Opposition parties take out protest march, slams Modi govt over price rise, unemployment

patna news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 10:13 PM IST
RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that Opposition parties would not bow down despite the misuse of the government’s autonomous institutions against them and continue to rake up the issues of the poor, labourers, farmers, minorities, and all those harassed by the government’s anti-people policies.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav along with party workers takes out a protest march against price rise and unemployment in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav along with party workers takes out a protest march against price rise and unemployment in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
BySubhash Pathak

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with leaders from the Bihar Congress and other opposition parties took out a protest march in Patna on Sunday against the Narendra Modi-led government’s failure to reign in issues like price rise, unemployment, and corruption.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who led the march from Saguna More in Danapur to Dak Bungalow Chowk, while addressing a gathering said that the procession would prove to be a milestone in the Opposition’s bid to expose the Modi government on issues such as price rise, unemployment, resolution of recurring miseries of flood and drought.

“The whole country is sick of corruption, inflation, and unemployment. They (the BJP govt) have been playing with constitutional institutions. The farmers here in Bihar are fed up with floods and droughts, but the government is looking away from these issues,” Tejashwi said.

He said that Opposition parties would not bow down despite the misuse of the government’s autonomous institutions against them and continue to rake up the issues of the poor, labourers, farmers, minorities, and all those harassed by the government’s anti-people policies.

Vehicular movement on Bailey Road remained crippled throughout the agitation as political leaders and workers, including Tej Pratap Yadav former minister Shyam Rajak, MLAs Ritlal Yadav and Bhai Birendra, accompanied Tejashwi on a rath to reach Dak Bungalow Chowk.

Earlier on August 5, Congress workers, led by Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha, took out a march to Raj Bhavan on the same issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A joint team of Srinagar Police and 2 Rashtriya Rifles with arrested hybrid terrorist on Sunday. (ANI)

    LeT hybrid terrorist arrested with 5 pistols, 2 grenades in Srinagar

    Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a hybrid terrorist with five pistols and two grenades in Srinagar, officials said. They said that a resident of central Kashmir's Budgam district, Arshid Ahmad Bhat, was a hybrid militant associated with Lashkar. The incident comes three days after the arrest of three alleged militants in north Kashmir's Handwara. The accused had on seeing the checking party tried to flee from the spot but were 'nabbed tactfully'.

  • Security personnel stand guard near a barbed wire in Srinagar on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

    Curbs imposed in Srinagar on Muharram processions

    Restrictions were imposed in major parts of Srinagar city on Sunday to stop mourning processions by Shia Muslims on the eighth day of month of Muharram with authorities saying they feared deterioration of law and order situation. Netizens were also aghast. Small groups of youth, meanwhile, tried to march on roads in Jehangir Chowk and Batamaloo areas but were detained by police. Since the 90s, the authorities have not allowed any such procession.

  • Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, is aiming to get geographical indication (GI) tag for various kidney beans, locally called Rajmash, a variety grown in Himachal. (Image for representational purpose (Facebook))

    Himachal agri university aims to get GI tag for kidney beans grown in hills

    Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, is aiming to get geographical indication tag for various kidney beans, locally called Rajmash, a variety grown in Himachal Pradesh. HPAU vice-chancellor Prof Harinder Kumar Chaudhary said the university has identified 368 landraces of rajmash from Kukumseri located in cold desert of Lahaul and Spiti, and remote parts of Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi and Chamba districts. These areas are called the hotspot of rajmash cultivation.

  • Director of animal husbandry department Pradeep Kumar Sharma during a review meeting held on Saturday directed all the officials of the districts concerned to ramp up the vaccination of the cattle. (Image for representational purpose)

    Lumpy skin disease: 40 animal deaths reported in Himachal so far

    At least 40 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease in Himachal Pradesh and nearly 500 have been infected, mostly cows, shows the government data. Sirmaur and Solan have been the worst-hit districts. Apart from them, the cases have also been reported from Una, Kangra, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. The disease was first reported in Sirmaur. Sirmaur district alone has over 300 cases of lumpy skin disease, which is caused by capripoxvirus genus.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the seventh governing council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi on Sunday. Also seen among the attendees HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (top right). (PIB Photo)

    HP has 100% gross enrolment rate in primary, middle & high schools: Jai Ram

    Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday asked the central government to allot five TV channels to the state under the recently announced Swayam Prabha scheme to telecast high-quality education programmes. He was speaking at the Niti Aayog governing council meeting in New Delhi which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting discussed self-sufficiency in agricultural production and crop diversification, implementation of national education policy and urban bodies administration.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out