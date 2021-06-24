Bihar panchayat committees to carry out teacher recruitments after verification

The Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Bihar will carry out the long-pending recruitment of 125,000 school teachers after the go-ahead from Patna high court earlier this month.

The term of panchayats expired on June 15 and the elections could not be held because of Covid-19 and the PRIs took charge. These will carry out the recruitment procedure, but appointment letters will be issued only after proper verification of documents. The decision comes in the wake of controversies and legal cases over appointments on allegedly forged documents.

The state Cabinet, on June 1, approved an ordinance to amend certain sections of the Bihar Panchayati Raj Act, 2006, to empower the state government to constitute advisory committees to run three-tier rural local bodies beyond the expiry of their five-year term until fresh elections.

The PRIs comprise mukhiya of the gram panchayat as the chairman, up-mukhiya as the vice-chairman, members,and secretary and will complete the exercise, including publication of merit list, removal of objections, counselling.

During counselling, the candidates will have to submit all their documents for verification for appointment letters to be issued.Earlier, verification has reportedly remained incomplete even 15 years after appointment. The provisional merit lists will be available on July 2, while objections to it will be invited till July 3 and by July 12, the objections have to be removed. The final merit list will be out on July 15 .