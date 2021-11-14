Bihar panchayat polls: Lalu’s grand daughter-in-law suffers defeat

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s grand daughter-in-law Savitri Devi, who was contesting for the mukhiya’s (headman) post from her native Phulwaria village had to face defeat at the ongoing panchayat polls in Bihar. The counting of polls for the sixth phase was held on Saturday in Gopalganj.

Savitri Devi, wife of Sudesh Yadav, grandson of Lalu’s deceased eldest brother Mangru Yadav, who secured only 701 votes lost to Altaf Hussain who got 1,765 votes.

In the last few rounds, several top politicos wife and relatives have faced defeat. In the fifth round, Agion’s MLA from CPI-ML( Liberation) Manoj Manjil’s wife, Sapna Manjil lost the polls for the post of district board member to one nominee Aarti Devi, who is associated with the RJD, reports said. In the sixth round, BJP MLA from Sikti Vijay Kumar Mandal’s brother lost the polls for the post of mukhiya.

However, some of the kin of sitting MLAs have making their foray in politics, have won elections in last few rounds. Among the notables are Rani Bharti, daughter of former minister and sitting JD(U) MLA from Rupauli in Purnea, who won the election for post of district board member from Bhawanipur .

JD(U)’s Belhar MLA Manoj Yadav’s wife Simple Devi has won the election for district board member Barahat block in Banka, during the sixth round of election held on November 3. The panchayat polls in Bihar will conclude on December 12 with seventh round of polls scheduled on Monday. A total of 2.55 lakh posts in three tier rural local bodies and gram kutcheries are being filled up in the 11 phase polls.