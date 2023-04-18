Home / Cities / Patna News / Obscene message on display board in Bihar’s Bhagalpur; case regsitered

Obscene message on display board in Bihar’s Bhagalpur; case regsitered

ByBishnu K Jha
Apr 18, 2023 12:01 PM IST

Eye witnesses said a message in abusive language was seen running on the LED screen just above the Bhimrao Ambedkar statue around 10pm and it went on for about 10 to 15 minutes

The Bihar police on Tuesday said they removed a display board at Ambedkar roundabout near Bhagalpur station after an obscene message appeared on it late Monday night.

The Bihar police said their personnel reached the spot and uninstalled the display board after they got information about the obscene message. (Representative Image)
The Bihar police said their personnel reached the spot and uninstalled the display board after they got information about the obscene message. (Representative Image)

Police said they have also registered a case against unknown persons after a citizen lodged a complaint, saying the obscene content had caused embarrassment to the passerby.

According to eyewitnesses, a message in abusive language was seen running on the LED screen just above the Bhimrao Ambedkar statue around 10pm. This went on for about 10 to 15 minutes.

A passerby, Kanhaiya Yadav said that he saw a scroll with abusive words moving, then he informed police, and they came and stopped it.

SDO Dhananjay Kumar and City DSP Ajay Kumar Chowdhary along with police force reached the spot, uninstalled the display screen and took it away with them.

Chaudhary said that action will be taken against the culprits after investigation. “Whatever has gone on, for that the technician will be called and it will be investigated,” he said.

The display board was operated by Jeevan Jagruti Society. Police said that video clips from the CCTV installed in the vicinity are being scrutinised to identify the culprit.

The incident is the second of its kind in Bihar, after a pornographic film was played at the Patna Junction a month ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar complaint case bihar police culprit citizen display board cctv + 6 more
bihar complaint case bihar police culprit citizen display board cctv + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out