Obscene message on display board in Bihar’s Bhagalpur; case regsitered

The Bihar police on Tuesday said they removed a display board at Ambedkar roundabout near Bhagalpur station after an obscene message appeared on it late Monday night. The Bihar police said their personnel reached the spot and uninstalled the display board after they got information about the obscene message. (Representative Image)

Police said they have also registered a case against unknown persons after a citizen lodged a complaint, saying the obscene content had caused embarrassment to the passerby.

According to eyewitnesses, a message in abusive language was seen running on the LED screen just above the Bhimrao Ambedkar statue around 10pm. This went on for about 10 to 15 minutes.

A passerby, Kanhaiya Yadav said that he saw a scroll with abusive words moving, then he informed police, and they came and stopped it.

SDO Dhananjay Kumar and City DSP Ajay Kumar Chowdhary along with police force reached the spot, uninstalled the display screen and took it away with them.

Chaudhary said that action will be taken against the culprits after investigation. “Whatever has gone on, for that the technician will be called and it will be investigated,” he said.

The display board was operated by Jeevan Jagruti Society. Police said that video clips from the CCTV installed in the vicinity are being scrutinised to identify the culprit.

The incident is the second of its kind in Bihar, after a pornographic film was played at the Patna Junction a month ago.