Bihar wins gold award in 40th International Trade Fair held in Delhi

Bihar bagged gold medal in the 40th India International Trade Fair (IITF) held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi on Saturday for “excellence in display” in state government/union territory pavilion category.

The Bihar Pavilion comprised 41 stalls exhibiting the finest products from the state to reflect the traditional folk art culture.

Bihar’s resident commissioner Palka Sahni and the director of Upendra Maharathi Craft Research Institute, Ashok Sinha received the award.

Bihar’s state industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain expressed happiness on the state winning the gold medal for the sixth time in the past seven years.

“It is an honour for the state to win a gold [medal] among the exhibitions of many states and other countries. The products made by the handicraftsmen and weavers of Bihar are of international standard in workmanship, beauty and quality, and that is the reason why people of the country and abroad liked it so much. The award would encourage the handicraftsmen and weavers in carrying forward traditional skills and folk art with full dedication and hard work.”

Also Read: Bihar land acquisition officer’s houses raided, property worth crores revealed

During the fair, the renowned folk artist and Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi’s live exhibition of Madhubani paintings remained the centre of attraction.

Besides, Bihar Pavilion’s eco-friendly products were also appreciated.

“The skills of artisans and weavers living in rural areas of the state are getting recognition in the country and abroad and such international platforms will open up more possibilities for them. Our pavilion has presented the picture of Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) village on the international stage,” added Hussain.

IITF was organised at Pragati Maidan in Delhi from November 14 to 27. The fair attracted participants from 24 Indian states and abroad.