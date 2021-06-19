Bihar records 149% surplus rain this month; yellow alert till June 21

Monsoon remained active over Bihar bringing heavy rain in southwest parts and moderate rain in the other parts of the state during the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Saturday.

MeT centre said that the state has received 202 mm rain between June 1 and June 19, which was 149% excess than normal rain.

As per the daily bulletin issued, Adhwara recorded 70 mm rain, Barh 60mm, Daudnagar 50mm, Bhagalpur, Sasaram and Hisua 40 mm each.

Patna received 9.8 mm rain between 8.30 am to 5.30pm while Gaya recorded 19mm, Nawada 46.5mm and Jamui 21.5mm.

Meanwhile, daylong spell of rain caused waterlogging in low-lying areas including Patliputra Colony, Station Road, Bazar Samiti, Kankarbagh, Ramkrishna Nagar, Mithapur bus stand and pockets of Bailey Road.

Abhishek Kashyap, a resident of Patliputra Colony, said, “ Half dug roads have added to waterlogging woes. As drainage construction work is incomplete in my locality, construction materials are lying on road. There are many such spots in the colony risky for commuting.”

Weatherman Zeeshan Ansari attributed the early arrival of monsoon in the state to surplus rain.

He said, “Monsoon arrived south Bihar on June 12 associated with a cyclonic system that triggered intense rain in the first phase. The state received 37mm rain between June 1 to June 11. However, the state received 169 mm rain between June 12 to June 19. Overall, Bihar recorded 149% surplus rain this month so far.”

As per the MeT centre forecast, widespread to fairly widespread rain is likely over the state till June 21. A yellow-colour warning has also been issued for the entire state for the next 48 hours.

“Weather system is active over the Bay of Bengal while another trough line is crossing Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal via Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and neighbouring areas. Under the influence, the state will continue to receive moderate to heavy rain for next 48 hours,” said Ansari.