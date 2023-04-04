Shops open in Bihar Sharif after 5 days, admn takes out harmony march

Bihar Sharif town in Bihar’s Nalanda district, which was hit by violence and arson in the wake of Ram Navami celebrations last week, moved towards normalcy on Tuesday after five days, with shops opening for a few hours during the day and the administration and police taking out a big procession of people drawn from different fields to instil confidence among residents that all was fine now. Shops open after five days in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district on Monday. (HT Photo)

The shops opened till 2 pm on the request from the district administration, which suspended the prohibitory orders for the period for locals to buy essential items.

However, the usual market buzz was missing. “Only a few vegetable shops have come up. We bought whatever we could. Hope the situation eases and people get back to normal ways,” said Ashutosh Prasad, a retired school teacher.

The harmony march comprised senior officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police (SP), teachers, doctors, engineers, local political leaders and youth.

“We hope prohibitory orders will be relaxed and mobile internet restored after review of situation, which is fast improving,” Nalanda SP Ashok Mishra said.

In Sasaram town also, the situation was normal. Rohtas SP Vineet Kumar said 40 teams have been formed to apprehend those involved with violence and provocation, besides investigation.

Howrah accused arrested from Munger

A man wanted for communal violence in West Bengal’s Howrah was arrested from Munger on Monday. Sumit Shah, a resident of Howrah district, had taken shelter at his friend’s house at Bangalwa in Munger district. He was allegedly involvement in firing and brandishing weapon in Shivpur locality in Howrah region during Ram Navami procession.

Munger SP Jagunath Jalareddy said a team of WB police is interrogating him and he will be produced in a court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON