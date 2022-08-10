Bihar Speaker moves ‘to disqualify’ 30-odd members, GA MLAs shoot off a no-trust notice
More than 50 legislators of the Grand Alliance (GA) in Bihar shot off a no-confidence notice on Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha soon after Nitish Kumar met the Governor on Tuesday and stepped down as the chief minister of the NDA government, former parliamentary affairs minister and JD(U) Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Wednesday.
“The notice signed by more than 50 MLAs was sent through email on Tuesday and a hard copy of the same was submitted to the assembly secretariat on Wednesday,” Chaudhary said, adding that it would be the first motion to be taken up by the House once it reassembles for the confidence motion of the new Grand Alliance government, to be headed by Nitish Kumar.
Janata Dal (United) leaders, party insiders said, swung into action after they learnt that the Speaker had hurriedly convened a meeting of the five-member ethics committee, headed by former minister and BJP member Ram Narayan Mandal, on Tuesday and got a fresh report submitted on the chaos in the Assembly during the enactment of the Special Armed Police Act in March last year.
“We got suspicious about the motive of the Speaker as he refused to go by the convention to resign from the post. He called an urgent meeting of the ethics committee and got a fresh report, which could lead to disqualification of scores of members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and the Left parties on the charges of indulging in violence in the Assembly in March 2021,” said a former minister, who is a JD(U) leader.
“The report was so devastating that it may lead to disqualification of a few members,” said RJD MLA Ram Vishun Singh, one of the five members of the committee who refused to sign it, citing factual flaws. “I wonder why the Speaker asked to submit a fresh report when the committee had submitted its final report in February this year,” Singh said.
A deputy secretary rank officer of the Assembly said he was asked to submit the report to the Speaker at his residential office on Wednesday morning.
“If the Speaker somehow manages to get the report laid on the floor of the House and approves the disqualification of members, whose numbers are said to have gone up to 32, amid a likely bedlam, it might be difficult for the Grand Alliance to prove its majority,” former Congress MLA Harkhu Jha said, adding that it would require a prolonged legal battle to restore the membership.
Jha further explained that since a no-confidence notice has been served to the Speaker now, any decision taken by him until disposal of the motion would be null and void.
Acting secretary of the Assembly, Pawan Kumar Pandey, said he had no information if Speaker Sinha had offered to resign from the post.
The Speaker did not respond to calls.
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
