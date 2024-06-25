Bihar teen, held in February for opening fire, dies by suicide in Gaya remand home

GAYA: A Bihar teenager detained in connection with a firing case in February this year died by suicide on Monday evening at a juvenile correction home in Gaya town, the district’s Rampur police station said on Tuesday. The teenager’s family said the 17-year-old was being harassed by a guard at the remand home and that no action was taken against him despite filing complaints (FILE)

The 17-year-old was a resident of Bairagi Mohalla and had been in custody since February 20 in a case of firing and attempt to murder registered by the Delha police station, police said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Rampur station house officer (SHO) inspector Ravi Kumar cited the remand home staff noticed the teenager hanging in the bathroom at 6:10pm and took him to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMCH) where doctors declared him dead.

His family reached the hospital later in the night and protested the death of their kin in custody, alleging that he was possibly killed by a staffer. They also alleged that a guard at the remand home used to particularly harass the boy and that the authorities did not act against him when they filed complaints.

Sadar sub-divisional magistrate Kislay Shrivastava met the family members at the hospital and assured the relatives of an impartial inquiry by a judicial magistrate since this was a case of custodial death.

The teenager’s body was handed over to the family after a medical board conducted the autopsy in the presence of a magistrate on Tuesday, said Ravi Kumar.

Two boys have died at the juvenile home over the last year where at least 50 boys are being held.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290