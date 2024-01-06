Bihar to form a separate sports dept: CM

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced to form a separate sports department in a bid to promote sports and sportspersons in Bihar. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at the function in Patna where appointment letters were handed to sportspersons. (HT photo)

He was speaking at a function organised to distribute appointment letters to 71 sportspersons under the state government programme of “Medal lao naukri pao (bring medals, get jobs)”.

Those who were given government job letters included Shailesh Kumar, gold medal winner in the high jump competition of the 19th Asian Games and IV Asian Para Games, 2023, held in Hangzhou, China, Chandan Kumar Singh, who won a medal in the lawn ball game in the Commonwealth Games, Md. Shams Alam Sheikh in swimming at the 4th Asian Para Games, 2023, Jalaluddin Ansari in cycling track, Akash Kumar in fencing (fencing), Sagar Kumar in Kabaddi, Shweta Shahi in the rugby game of Asian Games.

“So far, matters related to sports were handled by art, culture and youth affairs department. But now state government will create a separate sports department to look after sports related matters,” said Kumar.

He further said that good players would get scholarship so that they can take care of themselves, purchase sports equipment and spend the amount on proper diet. “Several sports quota vacancies exists in police and other departments. These would be filled on priority,” he said.

The chief minister said that on the lines railways providing jobs to players, Bihar government also started the same in 2010 by providing government jobs to outstanding performing players. “Under this, 33 players were given jobs in the year 2010, 125 in the year 2011, 82 in the year 2015 and 31 in the year 2020,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also attended the meeting, refuted opposition’s claim that he had held close door meetings with CM Kumar to mollify the latter, who is apparently upset. “He (read CM Kumar) is chief minister and I am the deputy CM. We are running the government and so it is obvious we keep meeting So, what is the big deal,” Yadav asked.

He said BJP leaders have no work and only indulge in making frivolous statements just to ensure their appearances in TV.

Yadav said his government was working to fulfil its commitment of providing jobs to youths and has already given appointment letters to over 1 lakh teachers in the first phase last year and would again distribute appointment letters to over 1 lakh teachers recruited in second phase on January 12 at Gandhi Maidan. “ We are providing jobs but they (opposition) are not talking about it. Why?” he said.