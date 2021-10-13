Bihar to have smart, prepaid electricity metres for by 2025

Around 17.5 million electricity metres in Bihar will be converted into smart, prepaid metres by 2025. The metres will not require manual reading for billing, distribution of bills, collection of fees and disconnection over non-payment of dues.

The state government on Monday gave its nod to two power distribution companies to avail of ₹3,330-crore financial assistance for the execution of the project estimated to cost ₹11,100 crore. The Centre will provide around 15% of the project cost.

“Bihar is the first state in India to conceptualise, design and operationalise smart, prepaid metres, which we have been working on since 2019. Other states have been working on smart metres in post-paid mode,” said Sanjiwan Sinha, managing director, South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd.

Arwal and Kanti were selected as pilot districts for the installation of smart, prepaid metres in February 2020. Patna, Samastipur and Motihari were chosen as part of its mass rollout in January this year.

“As of now, installation of such metres is underway at 28 electricity supply divisions across north and south Bihar,” said Sinha.