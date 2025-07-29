Bihar: Woman police officer in East Champaran suspended for seeking bribe
Updated on: Jul 29, 2025 01:59 pm IST
The action was taken after an audio clip of the SI at the Pipra police station, identified as Abha Kumari, was brought to the notice of the SP.
The East Champaran superintendent of police has suspended a sub inspector-ranked woman officer for allegedly seeking bribe in the form of “cash as well as kind” from a person in connection with a case, the police said on Tuesday.
The action was taken after an audio clip of the SI at the Pipra police station, identified as Abha Kumari, was brought to the notice of the SP.
“The complainant had sent the audio clip on WhatsApp. The matter was investigated and the allegation was found to be true. Departmental action is being initiated by suspending the officer,” the SP told the media on Tuesday.
The sub inspector was demanding clothes and cash in return for a favour and helping a person with bail.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE
Copy