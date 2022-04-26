Bihar’s max temp crosses 44°C, hotter days ahead
PATNA People in Bihar continued to reel under scorching heat and hot winds for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with maximum temperature touching 44 °Celsius at many places in the state, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said.
Residents should brace for more hot conditions as the meteorological centre has predicted a rise in day temperature in the next two to three days.
Patna Meteorological Centre declared heat wave conditions for nine districts, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Buxar, Vaishali, Khagaria, Banka, Nawada and Nalanda.
As per daily bulletin issued, Buxar recorded the maximum temperature of 44.7°C, Banka 44.5°C followed by Sheikhpura 43.8°C ,Vaishali 43.7°C, Nawada 43.5°C, Patna and Gaya 43°C each, Rohtas 42°C, Bhagalpur 41.6°C and Saran 41.4°C .
The average maximum temperature hovered around 40°C to 42°C while minimum temperature around 22°C to 24°C.
Meteorologists attributed the prevalence of hot westerlies in the state for heat wave condition.
Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Westerly and north-westerly winds are dominating over the state up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under the influence, majority parts of the state would continue to reel under heat wave for the next three days. Besides, day temperature is likely to rise further by 2°C to 3°C.”
School timing in Patna curtailed
Considering the aggravating heat wave conditions, Patna district administration has ordered for curtailment of school timings, which will come into effect from Wednesday.
As per the new order, all government and private schools are prohibited to carry academic activities for all classes after 10:45 am. Earlier, the schools were running from 6.30 am to 11.30am.
