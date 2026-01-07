Bihar’s per capita GSDP rises to ₹76k in 2024-25, says planning minister

Bihar’s planning and development minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav announced on Wednesday that the state’s per capita gross state domestic product (GSDP) had reached ₹76,490 at current prices in the 2024-25 financial year. Bihar Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav addressing a press conference at Soochna Bhawan in Patna, Wednesday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Speaking to reporters at Suchna Bhawan, Yadav said the figure marked an increase from ₹66,828 at current prices in the previous year (2023-24). At constant prices (based on 2011-12), per capita GSDP stood at ₹40,973 in 2024-25, compared to ₹36,333 the year before.

The minister attributed the growth to a 13.09% rise in overall GSDP at current prices and 8.64% at constant prices.

Yadav, accompanied by principal secretary Mayank Warwade, director Ranjit Kumar and other departmental officials, also detailed progress under various legislative development schemes.

He noted that legislators from the 17th assembly and council had utilised ₹3,633.25 crore for local projects under the Mukhya Mantri Kshetra Vikas Yojana (MMKVY) over the past five years. Out of a total allocation of ₹5,088 crore, funds supported 72,206 schemes between 2021-22 and 2025-26, with work ongoing on 17,621 projects.

The annual corpus per legislator for constituency development, previously ₹3 crore, was raised to ₹4 crore starting in 2023-24, Yadav added.

On the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), the minister said 1,108 of 2,456 schemes recommended by 18th Lok Sabha members had been completed by November 2025, involving ₹117.64 crore. For the 17th Lok Sabha, 12,190 of 13,093 schemes were finished at a cost of ₹621.90 crore.

For Rajya Sabha members’ recommendations from 2014-15 to 2025-26, 2,914 of 3,792 schemes were completed, costing ₹261.95 crore, while 868 remain in progress.

Yadav further mentioned that 586 schemes worth ₹1,38,811.97 crore were recommended to the Public Finance Committee in 2024-25, alongside 357 schemes valued at ₹1,68,870.77 crore in the ongoing 2025-26 year.

Turning to youth support programs, the minister said ₹1,267.31 crore had been disbursed as allowances to 876,473 applicants who passed class 12 or equivalent under the Mukhya Mantri Nischay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana. Applications were accepted from October 2, 2016, to December 31, 2025.

Since October 1, 2025, graduates in arts, science and commerce have also become eligible, with 31,006 beneficiaries receiving ₹3.10 crore in allowances by the end of last year.

Yadav emphasised the government’s focus on improving data collection across departments, with consolidated information set to be publicly available on the planning department’s portal by the close of the current financial year.