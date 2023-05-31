Home / Cities / Patna News / Past midnight, 2 crude bombs hurled at BJP activist’s house in Gaya

Past midnight, 2 crude bombs hurled at BJP activist’s house in Gaya

ByAvinash Kumar
May 31, 2023 05:10 PM IST

The Gaya police said BJP activist Santosh Kumar and his family were at home at the time of the attack in Gaya district’s Karmauni village

PATNA: Two persons on a motorcycle threw two crude bombs at the house of a local activist of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) past Tuesday midnight in Gaya district’s Karmauni village, the Bihar police said. No one was hurt in the attack.

BJP activist Santosh Kumar said the bomb attack was an attempt to “create fear and terror” (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said BJP activist Santosh Kumar and his family were at home at the time of the attack. He later filed a first information report (FIR) with the Dobhi police.

According to CCTV footage accessed by the police, the two men wearing helmets and masks stopped outside the house, lobbed two crude bombs at Santosh Kumar’s house and fled leaving behind a bag that contained two more explosives.

Kumar, who earlier was also head of a local mukhia sangh, said the bomb attack was an attempt to “create fear and terror”.

Gaya senior superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said that the two country-made bombs in the bag were defused by the bomb disposal and detection squad.

Police said they were yet to identify the two suspects and ascertain the motive of the attack.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

gaya district santosh kumar
