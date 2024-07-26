 BJP appoints Dilip Jaiswal as new Bihar party president - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
BJP appoints Dilip Jaiswal as new Bihar party president

ByVijay Swaroop
Jul 26, 2024 10:29 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed three-time MLC Dilip Jaiswal as the new president of the party’s Bihar unit amid a reshuffle in the run up to the state assembly elections next year. A letter to this effect was issued late last night.

Dilip Jaiswal (centre) after his appointment. (HT Photo)
Dilip Jaiswal (centre) after his appointment. (HT Photo)

He has replaced deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who held the post since March 2023.

Jaiswal, who is currently the revenue land reforms minister in Bihar, belongs to the Vaishya community and is originally from Khagaria. He has also been the state treasurer of the party for 20 consecutive years. He is the in-charge of Sikkim BJP and is also the managing director of Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College at Kishanganj.

This is the fourth time the BJP has given command of the state to a backward leader, after Choudhary, Sanjay Jaiswal and Nityanand Rai.

The change was on the cards after the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year after the party managed to win only 12 out of the 17 seats it contested in Bihar of the total 40. Janata Dal (United) won 12 out of the 16 seats it contested, while LJP (RV) five out of five and HAM-S won the lone seat it contested.

Choudhary was given the command in 2023 when he was the leader of the opposition in the legislative council. Now in addition to being a deputy CM, he is also the BJP legislative party leader.

Follow Us On