BJP hits back after Tejashwi statue barb on Murmu; raises question on his education
PATNA: The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav over his ‘statue for the post of President’ remark against Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, calling it an ‘insult to the nation’.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday had made a comment on Murmu saying that the Rashtrapati Bhawan does not need a ‘statue’. “You must have heard Yashwant Sinha speak multiple times, but have you ever heard Droupadi Murmu speaking. I should not say such things, but I have never heard her. I don’t think even you have heard her. She never held a press conference,” Tejashwi had said at Sheohar.
BJP state president Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal said those who do not study properly cannot understand the importance of the post of President. “The biggest problem with all the family princes who became the head of the party on the basis of compassionate reservation is that they neither have the knowledge of democratic values and the care of linguistic purity,” said Jaiswal on Sunday.
Jaiswal said that in the arrogance of being the crown prince, he sees every ‘big’ as ‘smaller’ than himself. “This is why such persons leave no opportunity to tarnish political dignity with its uncivilized conduct and outrageous statements,” said the BJP president.
“Honorable Droupadi Murmu ji, who despite being a tribal woman of a village, was rewarded the best MLA in the Orissa Legislative Assembly. Her governor’s tenure was so indisputable that Hemant Soren also had to support her,” the BJP MP added.
The National General Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha and Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand called it a ‘silly’ utterance.
“Bihar also never needed a family homemaker as CM but we all have seen how successfully Rabri Devi ji has run the state government. It’s really very silly for Tejashwi Yadav to call Droupadi Murmu ji as murti (statue). The future President of India has faced turmoil, agony, and pain in life. She has struggled hard in life to study, work and earn a livelihood and later create a space for herself in the social-political arena without any family support. She has never been fed with a silver spoon and airdropped in politics as the family-based political parties launch wife, son, and daughter of their supremos. She is the symbol of subaltern and women emancipation,” he said.
SIT raids several places in Bihar, UP to nab 22 remaining PFI accused
In their quest to arrest the 22 remaining accused members of the Popular Front of India, a special investigation team conducted raids at several places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, police said. The raids come close to the heels after police on June 13 had revealed that three PFI members, including a retired Jharkhand police sub-inspector, were arrested from Patna's Phulwarisharif area on June 10.
Anti-Narcotics Cell raids two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours, ten booked
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch raided two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours and booked ten persons. They recovered hookah material estimated to be worth Rs 78,300 during the raids on Saturday. During the second raid, Abhay Diwakar Mishra (41), Ashok Kumar Gaud (22), Golu Nihri Ramkumar (22), Bablu Kalu Shaikh (28) and Bharat Uttamla Kamath(49) were booked and material worth Rs 45,000 was seized from them.
MP municipal election result 2022: Check winners list here
The counting of votes for urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh is underway. Of the 11 civic bodies where the polling took place in the first phase of elections on July 6, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Sagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party won a mayor's post in Singrauli. The Congress has won the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Gwalior.
MP municipal elections result: Owaisi's AIMIM registers first poll win in state
Asaduddin Owaisi's All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the municipal elections. The AIMIM candidate won the corporator's post in Khandwa city, PTI reported. The win in the civic polls is a boost for the AIMIM ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections which will be held next year. The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections is underway.
243 wards of Bengaluru to get by ‘Namma Clinics’ by next month, says CM Bommai
Namma Clinics would be launched in 243 wards of Bengaluru next month to offer health services, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 'Basava Dhama' park, BR Ambedkar Community Hall, Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji Park, distributing title deeds for residents of Bovi Palya and launching a slew of development works in Mahalakshmi Layout. The state government is giving greater priority to health and education in Bengaluru.
