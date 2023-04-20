Bihar: FIR lodged against BJP MLA for ‘misbehaving’ with cop

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Sahebganj constituency, Raju Kumar Singh ‘Raju’, has been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly misbehaving, insulting and using casteist slurs at a circle officer (CO). For representational purposes only. (Reuters File Photo)

Others accused in the case have been identified as data operator Sonu Kumar, block pramukh Vijay Paswan, Anup alias Jhumka Singh and Prabhakar Kumar Singh. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on April 11 when the MLA called the CO to his residence. CO Anil Bhusan, along with revenue officer-acting circle inspector (CI) Chandradip Kumar, arrived at the MLA’s house in Badadaud village where he allegedly thrashed him and used derogatory words.

In the FIR, the CO further alleged that the legislator was angry at him because he had raised a complaint before the district magistrate against data operator Sonu Kumar, who happens to be a relative of the MLA.

“The MLA pressurised me to withdraw the complaint against Sonu Kumar. When I refused, the legislator slapped, threw a chair and slapped the CI,” Bhusan alleged.

Later, the CO wrote to the DM informing about the incident and claiming threat from the MLA.

The legislator, meanwhile, admitted that he had called the CO after the Sahni community raised a complaint against him over relief materials. The MLA, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him and said that he too has written to the DM against the CO over his conduct.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON