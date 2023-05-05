Bihar MP leads chase for chain snatchers. 3 held, 1 gold chain recovered

AURANGABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Sushil Kumar Singh and his personal security officers on Friday chased three men in Bihar fleeing on a motorcycle after they snatched a gold chain from a woman and handed them over to the police in Bihar, people familiar with the matter said. Sushil Kumar Singh posed for photographs with the three suspects and the victim (Twitter/V_BharatNews)

Singh, who posed for photographs with the three suspects and the victim, told reporters that they chased the criminals for 13km including about 3km on foot before catching them. The Aurangabad MP also took a swipe at the Nitish Kumar government over the law and order situation in Bihar, saying no one was safe in the state.

Sarita Devi (35) said she and her brother were coming out of Jamuhar Medical College after meeting a relative when the three men snatched her gold chain. Singh said he was on his way home after attending a programme at Sasaram and saw the woman moments later, distraught and in shock.

Singh and the security personnel, who were in a sports utility vehicle, went after the suspects. Near Madhupur, about 10km from the spot where the woman’s chain was snatched, the three fell off the bike and started running on foot.

It is unclear how long the chase lasted.

Sushil Kumar Singh told HT that he and the security personnel caught the criminals with firearms. “I also recovered the chain and handed it over to the woman…. I don’t need a gallantry award and did everything as it was my duty to help a helpless sister,” Singh said.

The criminals allegedly threatened to shoot at the MP and the police team during the chase. No shots were fired during the chase from either sides. When the three men were finally caught, the MP’s security personnel allegedly recovered an automatic pistol, a country-made pistol and seven bullets from the accused.

A police patrol vehicle of Barun police took the suspects into custody.

Asked about the incident, Aurangabad superintendent of police Swapna Meshram said the police arrested the criminals with the help of the MP and the security personnel assigned for his protection.

Meshram said the three suspects were identified as Biru Yadav of Dehri-on-Sone and Anand Kumar and Titu Kumar of Rohtas district.