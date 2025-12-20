BJP plans grand welcome to Nitin Nabin on Dec 23

A grand welcome awaits BJP national working president Nitin nabin when he returns to the state capital early next week. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi addresses a press conference at BJP office in Patna, Friday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Addressing a press conference in Patna on Friday, newly-appointed state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said the party had planned to accord a rousing welcome to Nitin Nabin on his first visit to the state capital next week after assuming charge as national working president of the party.

“Our national working president will come to Patna next week for the first time on December 23 after assuming the charge. All party workers are very excited to receive him. They will accord a warm welcome to him,” Saraogi said.

“As per the plan, there will be a roadshow from the airport to Miller High School ground via Sheikhpura Mor, Hanuman temple in Rajbanshi Nagar, and the income tax roundabout. A large number of party workers will greet our leader along the route,” Saraogi said.

Nabin, fifth-term MLA from Bankipur assembly seat, was state unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the party’s in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

He was appointed BJP’s national working president on December 14.

The entire stretch from Patna airport to the Miller High School ground would be decked up, he said. “Several stages along the route will be set up, and cultural programmes will be held to welcome our leader,” he said.

According to party insiders, Nabin is expected to address party workers at the Miller High School ground.