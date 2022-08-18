Kailash Vijayvargiya compares Nitish Kumar's many alliances to women changing boyfriends

Recent political developments in Bihar have left many stunned and fuming, while others have rejoiced over the realignments. As Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and renewed his alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), both camps are engaged in frequent war of words and attacking each in all means possible.

The latest to join the tribe is BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya who compared the Bihar chief minister's renewing of alliances to women changing boyfriends abroad (or in the West).

In a clip shared by news agency ANI, the BJP national general secretary, never t is heard saying nobody knows when Kumar will hold or leave someone's hands.

"When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave...," Vijayvargiya said in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

"When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave...," says Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary in Indore, MP pic.twitter.com/zKVAbg0e30 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

‘Vidhwaa Vilaap’

Kumar's close aide and Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh is also not far behind. He chose to cite the laments of widows while hitting back at the BJP for alleging that “jungle raj” (a term used to refer to rampant criminal activities during Lalu Yadav's reign) has returned to Bihar.

Singh when asked about the BJP's remarks following the killing of an Army jawan during a snatching bid in capital Patna, told reporters that the saffron can only indulge in 'vidhwaa vilaap' (a widow's lament) as it is out power.

#WATCH |When asked about BJP's allegations that "jungle raj" has returned to Bihar, JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh says, "BJP is out of power now, so what will they do if not indulge in "vidhwaa vilaap"? One incident occurred & they started seeing return of jungle raj..." pic.twitter.com/GRTWfmW8tQ — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

"The BJP is out of power now, so what will they do if not indulge in "vidhwaa vilaap"? One incident occurred and they started seeing return of jungle raj..."

'Jungle Raa

The BJP has been raising the return of crime allegation ever since it got relegated as the Opposition after been in the ruling alliance for a couple of years in Bihar. Soon after Kumar expanded his cabinet and inducted 31 ministers, mostly from the RJD, the BJP picked up a few ministers with criminal cases against them to take on the chief minister.

RJD's Kartikeya Singh was reportedly scheduled to surrender before a court in an abduction case the day he was sworn-in as the new law minister.

