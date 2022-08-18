Kailash Vijayvargiya compares Nitish Kumar's many alliances to women changing boyfriends
JDU leader Lalan Singh, when asked about the BJP's remarks following the killing of an Army jawan during a snatching bid in capital Patna, told reporters that the saffron can only indulge in 'vidhwaa vilaap' (a widow's lament) as it is out power.
Recent political developments in Bihar have left many stunned and fuming, while others have rejoiced over the realignments. As Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and renewed his alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), both camps are engaged in frequent war of words and attacking each in all means possible.
The latest to join the tribe is BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya who compared the Bihar chief minister's renewing of alliances to women changing boyfriends abroad (or in the West).
In a clip shared by news agency ANI, the BJP national general secretary, never t is heard saying nobody knows when Kumar will hold or leave someone's hands.
Also read | RCP Singh talks of a JDU-RJD merger, his ex-boss Nitish says ‘arrey chhoddiye’
"When I was travelling abroad, someone there said that women there change their boyfriends at any time. Bihar CM is also similar, never know who's hand he may hold or leave...," Vijayvargiya said in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
‘Vidhwaa Vilaap’
Kumar's close aide and Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh is also not far behind. He chose to cite the laments of widows while hitting back at the BJP for alleging that “jungle raj” (a term used to refer to rampant criminal activities during Lalu Yadav's reign) has returned to Bihar.
Singh when asked about the BJP's remarks following the killing of an Army jawan during a snatching bid in capital Patna, told reporters that the saffron can only indulge in 'vidhwaa vilaap' (a widow's lament) as it is out power.
"The BJP is out of power now, so what will they do if not indulge in "vidhwaa vilaap"? One incident occurred and they started seeing return of jungle raj..."
'Jungle Raa
The BJP has been raising the return of crime allegation ever since it got relegated as the Opposition after been in the ruling alliance for a couple of years in Bihar. Soon after Kumar expanded his cabinet and inducted 31 ministers, mostly from the RJD, the BJP picked up a few ministers with criminal cases against them to take on the chief minister.
RJD's Kartikeya Singh was reportedly scheduled to surrender before a court in an abduction case the day he was sworn-in as the new law minister.
-
Chennai woman files complaint after finding insect crawling in her food
A woman from Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai has reportedly filed a complaint against one of the city's famous restaurants after allegedly finding a worm in the food Rani ordered. According to reports published by some media outlets, Ms Rani, a resident of Ashok Nagar in Chennai, had visited Vasantha Bhavant at a mall and ordered 'chhola puri'. When she received the order, she noticed a worm crawling in her food.
-
Bengaluru woman's tweet on why she was denied a house is viral
A woman hunting for houses in Bengaluru faced rejection by homeowners because of her religious beliefs. The woman, called Haifa, shared snippets of her interaction with house owners on social media, in which they deny giving her the house after learning of her faith. In one of the interactions, Haifa is asked for her name and then told “Property is available but owner wants a Hindu family.”
-
Bengaluru electrician kills his wife for denying him sex : Report
A Bihar man working and living in Bengaluru for the past two years allegedly murdered Pruthvi's wife after Jyothi Kumari refused to have sex with him, The Times of India reported. According to the report, nine months ago Pruthvi Raj Singh - who lived in the city's Madiwala area - married Jyothi Kumari. The report by The Times of India says Pruthvi and a friend, Sameer Kumar, hatched a plan to murder Jyothi.
-
Tricolour gifted by Mahatma Gandhi preserved with utmost care by Mussoorie duo
It has not been a matter of concern for a doctor duo, who has made it a point to preserve the Khadi Tricolour that was gifted to them by a Delhi-based family, which was passed down to them directly from Mahatma Gandhi. The prized gift became part of their lives when they were Gandhi's ardent followers and instrumental in conducting his prayer meetings whenever he visited Mussoorie.
-
‘Sack minister or I quit’: JDU MLA’s public message to Nitish Kumar. He responds
Janata Dal-United (JDU) legislator Bima Bharti on Thursday threatened to resign from the assembly and the party if chief minister Nitish Kumar doesn't drop food minister Leshi Singh from his cabinet, saying she was involved in extortion, murder and anti-party activities. She also blamed Leshi Singh for the defeat of her daughter in the district board elections. Bima Bharti represents Rupauli assembly segment; Leshi Singh is the legislator from the adjoining seat, Dhamdaha.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics