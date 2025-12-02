BJP’s Prem Kumar unanimously elected Bihar Speaker, deputy Speaker poll on Dec 4

PATNA: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prem Kumar was unanimously elected Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly through voice vote on Tuesday. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with the newly elected Speaker of the State Assembly, Prem Kumar. (ANI)

Chief minister Nitish Kumar and leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, in keeping with the tradition, took Prem Kumar to the dais where he occupied the Speaker’s chair.

A nine-term MLA from Gayaji, continuously since 1990, Dr Prem Kumar, 70, is a widely experienced leader having served in various capacities, including as minister and leader of Opposition. He is the 18th Speaker of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Pro-totem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav said that four proposals had been received for the Speaker’s post and all were for Prem Kumar. However, he took up the first proposal moved by deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and seconded by water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

While Prem Kumar had filed his nomination on Monday, there was none from the Opposition, which does not have the numbers, and it is the first time since 2015, when the Speaker has been elected unanimously.

Since 2020, the BJP has had three consecutive Speakers, while the post remained with the JD-U between 2005 and 2015.It is seen as a significant move to strengthen the BJP’s influence within the state’s ruling coalition. With the BJP emerging as the single-largest party and also securing the key Home Department portfolio, which remained with Nitish Kumar since 2005, holding the Speaker’s office further reinforces the party’s administrative and legislative control.

As soon as Prem Kumar took the Speaker’s chair, it prompted chants of “Jai Shri Ram”and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” from the treasury benches.

After assuming charge as Speaker, Prem Kumar thanked all the members for his unanimous election and said that for him both the Treasury and Opposition benches would have equal importance and the House should be a place for meaningful debate to contribute to Bihar’s development journey.

He also announced that the election for the post of deputy Speaker will be held on December 4 and the nomination filing will take place till Wednesday. The position is set to go to the JD-U, said a party leader.

“The 18th Vidhan Sabha coincides with the period when Bihar enters an important phase of development. The huge mandate given by the people has also brought with it big responsibility. I hope all the members would contribute to Bihar’s development and on my part, I will ensure that all the members get respect and opportunity. The beauty of democracy is that people with diverse thinking sit across the table for a common cause,” he added.

Prem Kumar said that he would try to build a bridge for seamless communication and ensure conduct of the House as per the rules of legislative business to set an example for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that it was a matter of happiness that a vastly experienced Prem Kumar had been unanimously elected as Speaker. “I request to all the members to cooperate with him in the smooth conduct of House,” he added.

Deputy chief ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, said that the simplicity and rich experience of Prem Kumar would immensely help the House.

Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Sinha recalled how he was the last Speaker to be unanimously elected on the same date in 2015 and Prem Kumar as the LoP had joined Nitish Kumar to take him to the chair. “It is a special day for me also. Your name is Prem and I am confident you will live up to your name to shower love on all members in equal measure,” he added.

Tejashwi said it was a matter of happiness that Prem Kumar came from Gayaji, the land of Vishnu and Buddh. “I am confident that you will take both sides along, as the Opposition is also part of the government and it has its defined role of showing the mirror. We all have the same responsibility here and we will keep raising the issues of the people to make unemployment, migration and poverty-free Bihar. There is no personal enmity, only Bihar’s interest,” he added.

Leaders of various other parties also spoke on the occasion.