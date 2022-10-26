Home / Cities / Patna News / Boat hired by police team capsizes in Bihar’s Gandak river, 1 constable dies

Published on Oct 26, 2022 07:49 PM IST

Police said the police constable Rajesh Kumar’s body has been pulled out from the river. The firearms of the police team were also recovered

The Gopalganj police said four other members of the police team that was going to track liquor smugglers were safe (ANI File Photo/Representative image)
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: A Bihar constable, part of a police team that was tracking liquor smugglers, died on Wednesday when a boat capsized in Gopalganj district of Bihar, police said. The other four members of the police team were able to swim to safety.

Gopalganj superintendent of police (SP) Anand Kumar said the body of constable Rajesh Kumar, 36, a resident of Gaya district, has been found.

Kumar said the incident took place around Wednesday noon when the police team led by assistant sub-inspector Sanjay Yadav was on its way to Rajwahi village in Gopalganj’s riverine area. The officer said the boat was in the middle of Gandak river when it capsized.

Four others including the officer leading the police team are safe, Kumar said. Yadav and another policeman are undergoing treatment at Gopalganj’s Sadar hospital.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief at the constable’s death.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

