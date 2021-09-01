Body of Sushil Modi’s ex-driver found in pond

Body of a 40-year-old man, who used to work as a driver for Bihar’s former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi till a few days ago, was found from a pond in a village near Fatuha in Patna on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said locals saw the body floating in a pond at Macharia village and informed the police station. “A police team from Fatuha arrived with a diver and fished out the body from the pond,“ they said.

According to police, one of the villagers, Gaurakh Chouhdary, identified the body as of his son-in-law Rajesh Kumar Choudhary alias Guddu (40), a resident of Kankarbagh in Patna. He told the police that Guddu came to their house on Monday but disappeared the same day. “We searched for him everywhere but failed to trace him. We were still searching for him and so did not lodge a missing case,” he said.

Manoj Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Fatuha police station, said, “It seems he drowned as there is no mark of injuries on his body. The actual cause of death will be clear only after the autopsy.”

“The man had left his job with former deputy chief minister a few days back,” the officer said.