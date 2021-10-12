Home / Cities / Patna News / 13-year-old boy dies as bullet hits him amid celebratory firing in Bihar
patna news

13-year-old boy dies as bullet hits him amid celebratory firing in Bihar

A show-cause notice against the local police station in charge has been served asking him to explain why the procession was taken out under his jurisdiction despite the ban
Celebratory firing during a procession in Bihar’s Gaya district to mark the re-election of a village head led to the death of a 13-year-old boy (AP Photo/Representative)
Celebratory firing during a procession in Bihar’s Gaya district to mark the re-election of a village head led to the death of a 13-year-old boy (AP Photo/Representative)
Updated on Oct 12, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Copy Link
By Avinash Kumar

A 13-year-old boy died when a bullet hit him amid celebratory firing during a procession that was taken out in Bihar’s Gaya district to mark the re-election of a village head late on Monday night even as such processions were banned after the panchayat elections. Police said a person in an inebriated condition resorted to the firing in the air.

Police said the boy was standing outside his house when he was hit. They were waiting for a complaint to be filed before lodging a First Information Report. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Also Read: Twelve cops among 32 injured in mob attack, lathicharge at Muz village

Senior police superintendent Aditya Kumar said he has issued a show-cause notice against the local police station in charge asking him to explain why the procession was taken out under his jurisdiction.

On October 2, a 22-year-old man died during the victory procession of a village head in the Saharsa district.

Bihar police chief S K Singhal has directed strict action against those indulging in celebratory firing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out