Bodh Gaya: Cop dies of gunshot wounds as carbine goes off

A Bihar Special Auxiliary police (BSAP) havildar died of gunshot wounds after his service weapon went off accidentally on the premises of Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple at Bihar’s Bodh Gaya on Friday, police said. At Bodhgaya on Friday, shortly after a police constable was found lying in a pool of blood, with gunshot injuries on head. (HT photo)

The havildar, identified as Amarjit Kumar Yadav (45), was on sentry duty with his service weapon (Carbine). Preliminary investigation suggested he accidentally fell on the ground and his automatic weapon went off. He received four bullet injuries.

Gaya SSP Kumar Ashish said the incident occurred around 1.40 pm. “Upon hearing the gunshots, jawans immediately took position and informed their superiors as well as district police. His colleagues reached the spot and found him in a pool of blood. His weapon, a carbine gun, was lying beside him,” said the SSP.

