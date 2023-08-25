News / Cities / Patna News / Bodh Gaya: Cop dies of gunshot wounds as carbine goes off

Bodh Gaya: Cop dies of gunshot wounds as carbine goes off

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Aug 25, 2023 10:08 PM IST

A Bihar Special Auxiliary police havildar died from accidental gunshot wounds at the Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple in Bodh Gaya. The incident occurred when the officer fell on the ground and his automatic weapon discharged, resulting in four bullet injuries.

A Bihar Special Auxiliary police (BSAP) havildar died of gunshot wounds after his service weapon went off accidentally on the premises of Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple at Bihar’s Bodh Gaya on Friday, police said.

At Bodhgaya on Friday, shortly after a police constable was found lying in a pool of blood, with gunshot injuries on head. (HT photo)
At Bodhgaya on Friday, shortly after a police constable was found lying in a pool of blood, with gunshot injuries on head. (HT photo)

The havildar, identified as Amarjit Kumar Yadav (45), was on sentry duty with his service weapon (Carbine). Preliminary investigation suggested he accidentally fell on the ground and his automatic weapon went off. He received four bullet injuries.

Gaya SSP Kumar Ashish said the incident occurred around 1.40 pm. “Upon hearing the gunshots, jawans immediately took position and informed their superiors as well as district police. His colleagues reached the spot and found him in a pool of blood. His weapon, a carbine gun, was lying beside him,” said the SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out