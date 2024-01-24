close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Caste survey forced Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori: Tejashwi

Caste survey forced Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori: Tejashwi

ByAnirban Guha Roy, Patna
Jan 24, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressed happiness over Bharat Ratna being conferred on Karpoori Thakur, stating it indicates BJP's pressure after caste survey.

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday expressed happiness over the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur but said the Centre’s move indicates how the BJP is under pressure after the caste survey conducted by his government.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad pays tribute to Karpoori Thakur on his 100th birth anniversary in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad pays tribute to Karpoori Thakur on his 100th birth anniversary in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Talking to reporters before attending RJD’s event to mark Karpoori Thakur’s 100th birth anniversary at S K Memorial Hall in Patna, the deputy CM said, “The demand for conferring Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, who championed the cause of the oppressed, dalits and weaker sections, was being made for long by RJD chief Lalu Prasad, CM Nitish Kumar and other socialists. The decision will be seen politically. The caste curvey conducted by our government revealed the big number of EBCs and the government of India was compelled to take the big decision,” Yadav said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He said it would have been good had the Centre also given Bharat Ratna to Kanshi Ram, founder of Bahujan Samaj Party.

Later, addressing the gathering to mark the birth anniversary of Thakur organised by the RJD, the deputy CM urged people to stay united to fight the BJP in the upcoming parliamentary polls. “The RJD chief has never surrendered to BJP. I will too never do it,” he said.

At the event, RJD chief Prasad also paid rich tributes to Thakur while remembering his long association with him.

The RJD chief said the Mandal Commission report was implemented during the tenure of Prime Minister V P Singh government at the Centre as part of their commitment for uplift of the downtrodden and backward classes, which was in sync with the ideals and principles of Thakur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On