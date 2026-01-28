Change in person’s name in municipal records doesn’t affect land title: Patna HC

The Patna High Court has ruled that a person’s land title is not affected by changes of that person’s name in municipal records. The ruling is significant in that it comes during Bihar’s ongoing special land survey. The ruling came during a hearing of nine petitioners from Khagaria district who wanted their various land holdings to be reclassified as raiyatee land in the ongoing special land survey in Bihar. (HT Archive)

“Title flows from transfer as well as devolution of holding, which can only be adjudicated in a properly framed title suit. However, a person who is in possession of a holding is liable to pay holding tax,” said the bench of Justice Purnendu Singh in its order uploaded last week.

The ruling came during a hearing of nine petitioners from Khagaria district, who wanted their various land holdings — gairmajarua khas, baksat and sarvasta land — to be officially reclassified as raiyatee land in the ongoing survey on the basis of sale deed, land revenue receipts and register-2.

The petitioners wanted the database rectified through local “mauza” level camps to ensure a fair survey. They said that they peacefully and continuously possessed the land for decades as inheritance from their forefathers as “kartas” of their Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and wanted a pause in the survey until their claims are formally heard and addressed.

“The petitioners have been able to establish their actual and physical possession and statutory vesting of property. The very right to obtain possession of the property is already vested with the petitioners and the same cannot be taken away in garb of ongoing survey,” the bench observed.

The petitioners claimed that they made several complaints to the director of land records and measurement and other revenue authorities about “unfair practices and illegal methods” in the survey, but no action was taken.

“Instead, during the survey proceedings, the petitioners were advised by local revenue officials to produce sale deeds executed prior to January 1, 1946 by the original zamindars, which could not found due to non-availability of Register-2 and Khatiyan records, as officially confirmed by the in-charge, district record room, who said that the records were either unavailable or found in a deteriorated condition and certified copies could not be issued,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners brought this fact to the notice of the revenue officials and relied upon the Extra-Ordinary Gazette of the State of Bihar dated November 14, 2014, requesting the authorities to follow the rules and guidelines framed by the state government, and they approached the district collector.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the ongoing survey, if allowed to continue in the “current arbitrary manner”, would cause irreparable loss and affect petitioners’ title, possession, and future rights over the subject lands.

Though the state government’s counsel termed the writ petition premature as the survey was still continuing, the court disposed of the petition with the observation that old records not available even with the government could not be made a reason for ending decades old rights.

The court relied on earlier orders in similar cases for the proposition that possession and statutory vesting established prior to the survey cannot be lightly displaced during an ongoing survey.

Beldaur Anchal, under which the land lies, is in Khagaria district. Interspersed with rivers, canals and ditches in abundance, the district was segregated during the British colonial rule and designated as Pargana Farakiya, within which Beldaur Anchal is situated.

The land continues to be affected by annual floods. After completion of the survey operations, sarvasta was carried out by the then zamindars during the years 1943–44 and settlements were effected prior to January 1, 1946. On the basis of such sarvasta and settlement, raiyati lands were lawfully settled, transfered by way of registered sale deeds, were recognized, and raiyats were granted revenue receipts, pursuant to which the state government continued to realise land revenue up to the year 2017–18.

The petitioners contended that due to the survey conducted in 1887–1888, the then zamindars conferred title and ownership rights upon the raiyats, and the settlement papers, including sarvasta pramangi and other connected documents, were duly accepted by the then government based on which absolute title and ownership over the lands stood vested in the raiyats.