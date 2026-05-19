Following the high-level review meeting on Indo-Nepal border security held on February 26-27 under Union home minister Amit Shah, a followup meeting to review the progress was held under CM Samrat Chaudhary here on Tuesday. CM directs officials to follow HM’s instructions on Nepal border

During the review, the CM said the state’s role was important in boundary decisions. MoS home affairs Nityanand Rai was also present at the meeting.

“The India-Nepal border is considered sensitive. The instructions given by the Centre should be followed properly. Keep the surveillance and security system at the border strong. Work with new technology,” he said.

The CM asked the officials and agencies to be on full alert to suspicious movements, narcotics smuggling, fake notes and smuggling of other products at the border.

“There should not be any negligence. Take strict action against unethical and illegal practises at the border. The border security mechanism should be kept fully strong,” he added.

Regarding the compliance of the instructions given by Shah, Bihar chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit submitted a report through presentation.

Soon after Shah’s visit, Bihar government had in March created a new IG/DIG-level post to improve and monitor security along and close to the international borders.

Officials familiar with the matter said from January to April 22 this year, 146 people had been arrested for various illegal activities in the border area. During this time, 6,000 kilograms of narcotics had also been recovered.

The district administration has been proactive in removing encroachments in the ‘No Men’s Land’ and within the 15-km border belt as part of state-wide directives. The Bihar govt has begun work illegal structures, keep surveillance on infiltration and human trafficking.

Bihar shares 729 kms open border with Nepal across West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj.