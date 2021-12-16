CM launches schemes in flood prone Kusheshwar Asthan, inspects works

DARBHANGA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that Mithila region is being connected to string of developmental networks on a priority basis and that various schemes are on the anvil to bring flood-prone Kusheshwar Asthan on the development map.

The CM said that he had made a commitment to people to visit Kusheshwar Asthan after the assembly bypolls, necessitated following the untimely and tragic demise of three-time sitting JD(U) MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari in July 2021.

Addressing a Jan Samvad programme at Nandkishore High School at Hirni village, the chief minister said, “I congratulate you all for your presence and thank you all. I thank the people for making Aman Bhushan Hazari victorious in the assembly by-elections held on October 30.

The CM also launched various schemes via remote. “As many as 28 districts in the state were affected by heavy rains and floods. We did initiate works to execute disaster management programme for immediate relief to the people. We believe from the very outset that the disaster victims have the first right on the state exchequer’, he said.

“Darbhanga district was affected by floods, in which Kusheshwarsthan was badly affected. Work has also started in a planned manner to mitigate the miseries of people on this score,” the CM added.

“When there talks of constructing a second AIIMS in Bihar in 2015, then the idea of constructing an AIIMS in Darbhanga was in my mind. We have said from the very beginning that a second AIIMS will be built in Darbhanga”, the CM further said.

“Mithilanchal is being linked to string of development-related schemes. Initiatives are being taken for industries based on fish and makhana in Kusheshwar Asthan’, he added.

State to allot 150 acres for AIIMS, 77 acres to DMCH: CM

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the state government would provide 150 land for the AIIMS project while keeping 77 acres for restructuring of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The CM also reviewed the proposed construction of AIIMS and restructuring of DMCH on Thursday. The review meeting was attended by Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, water resources minister Sanjay Jha, Darbhanga MP Gopal Jee Thakur, town MLA Sanjay Saraogi besides top officials of the health department, including additional chief secretary (health) Prataya Amrit, DMCH prinicipal and superintendent.