Cyber fraud gang mastermind manages to flee after firing on cops in Bihar

The alleged mastermind of a cyber fraud gang managed to flee after firing at a Telangana Police team when it raided his residence in Bihar’s Nawada late on Saturday even as four of his accomplices were arrested and ₹1.22 crore in cash, five smartphones, three luxury cars, and liquor bottles were recovered.

Nawada police superintendent Gaurav Mangla said Mithlesh Prasad’s gang duped business people in the name of getting dealerships for an automobile firm. He added Prasad’s father, Surendra Mahto, was arrested and police seized three luxury cars parked outside their house. Later three more accused Bhutali Ram, Mahesh Kumar Mahto, and Jitendra Kumar were arrested.

Mangla said the gang would take financial details from people in the name of giving franchises and duped them across the country. “Telangana Police mainly came to Nawada to arrest Mithilesh. The arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody,” said Mangla.

The Telangana Police also carried out raids in Patna, New Delhi, and Kolkata and detained several accused.

Mangla said a fresh case was registered on Sunday in connection with the firing on the police team and recovery of liquor.

