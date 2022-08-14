Cyber fraud gang mastermind manages to flee after firing on cops in Bihar
The alleged mastermind of a cyber fraud gang managed to flee after firing at a Telangana Police team when it raided his residence in Bihar’s Nawada late on Saturday even as four of his accomplices were arrested and ₹1.22 crore in cash, five smartphones, three luxury cars, and liquor bottles were recovered.
Nawada police superintendent Gaurav Mangla said Mithlesh Prasad’s gang duped business people in the name of getting dealerships for an automobile firm. He added Prasad’s father, Surendra Mahto, was arrested and police seized three luxury cars parked outside their house. Later three more accused Bhutali Ram, Mahesh Kumar Mahto, and Jitendra Kumar were arrested.
Mangla said the gang would take financial details from people in the name of giving franchises and duped them across the country. “Telangana Police mainly came to Nawada to arrest Mithilesh. The arrested accused have been sent to judicial custody,” said Mangla.
The Telangana Police also carried out raids in Patna, New Delhi, and Kolkata and detained several accused.
Mangla said a fresh case was registered on Sunday in connection with the firing on the police team and recovery of liquor.
Various events to mark I-Day in U.P. capital
The state government is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with fervour on Monday. The main function will be held between the Vidha Bhavan and the Lok Bhavan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will unfurl the national flag at the function. Preparations for the special event were in full swing on Sunday. Honouring India's culture This year's Independence Day is special as India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
Nation turns 75: Pune’s magnificent contribution to India’s freedom struggle
Pune as a city may be changing along with the times, making way for two tier flyovers, metro and high-rise buildings, but as India celebrates its 75th year of independence, this once quite place played a major role in the freedom struggle. Areas like Ganeshkhind road, Sadashiv peth, Narayan peth, Deccan are witness to the beginning of the freedom struggle.
Dawn of a new era: Charting Pune’s journey as nation turns 75
As the country gears up for the 75th anniversary of its Independence, Pune, the state's cultural capital, has borne witness to a fascinating period of the freedom struggle, and also a boom post-independence. In 1942, it was only panic and fear that enforced the city as places liked Vishakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Colombo were bombed in the first week of April 1942 after World War II broke out. The fear, clearly over taking everything else.
U.P. CM Yogi, dy CMs take part in silent march highlighting partition pain
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak besides Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh participated in a silent march from the Lok Bhawan to the GPO in Lucknow on Sunday. The silent march was taken out to highlight the horrors of partition. The Bharatiya Janata Party has named the occasion 'Vibhajan vibhishika smriti diwas (horrors of partition remembrance day).'
Over 1L to sing national anthem at RamgarhTal in Gkp on I-Day
Lucknow: Over one lakh people will assemble at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur on Independence Day to sing the national anthem. The people were urged to carry the national flag while assembling near the Ramgarh Tal, Vice chairman, Gorakhpur Development Authority, Prem Ranjan Singh said. The national anthem will be sung at 6 pm on Monday. The Air Force band will play patriotic songs. The Ramgarh Tal and Digvijay Nath Park have been decorated with colourful lights.
