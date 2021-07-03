Darbhanga blast: Third accused sent to NIA custody

A special court in Patna on Saturday remanded a third accused in the Darbhanga station blast case to six-day custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) till July 9.

On Friday, the same court had remanded two brothers, earlier arrested from Hyderabad, to NIA custody.

The same day, NIA had arrested Mohammed Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and Kafil alias Kafeel from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the low-intensity blast in a parcel at Darbhanga railway station on June 17.

The two were brought to Patna on Saturday morning and produced before the special NIA court of additional district and sessions judge 15 Gurvinder Singh Malhotra. NIA sought Kafeel’s custody for 10 days but the court allowed only six days starting Sunday.

Salim, who told the court he was suffering for prostate problems, was sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna for tests and the court directed jail authorities to ensure his proper treatment in the premises.

The NIA has booked them Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019, besides other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said public prosecutor Manoj Kumar Singh.

Salim and Kafil are alleged to be associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). NIA has claimed the two finalised the plan of planting an IED in a moving train in February to cause deaths and extensive damage to property and Salim recruited brothers Nasir Malik and Imran Malik for the blast. The Malik brothers were arrested by NIA in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Salim is alleged to be a close associate of Pakistan-based LeT operative Iqbal Kana and was acting as a key intermediary between him and the Malik brothers.