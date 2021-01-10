Delay in deciding distribution of seats cost JD(U) in polls: Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said the delay in deciding the distribution of seats among the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners cost the Janata Dal (United) in the recently held state elections. The JD(U) contested on 115 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and won 43, a drop from the 71 seats it won five years ago. The BJP, an ally of the JD(U), bagged 74 seats and the opposition RJD emerged as the single-largest party in the 243-member assembly with 75 seats.

“The seat distribution within the NDA should have been done five months prior to the elections but that was not done and as a result, JD(U) had to pay a big price.

Nitish’s comments come against the backdrop of six JD(U) legislators joining the BJP in Arunachal in December, leaving the party with just one MLA in the 60-member state assembly.

Reacting to Nitish’s remark, BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “This kind of assessment is good to strengthen the inner party system and overcome negative factors. Good that our NDA partner JD (U) is working towards strengthening the party."