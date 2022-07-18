Diet service to patients through ‘Didi ki Rasoi’ at PHCs in Bihar soon
Women self-help groups (SHGs) under JEEViKA, a rural livelihood project of the Bihar government, will extend diet services for hospital in-patients at all their 534 primary health centres (PHCs) at the block headquarter level, said officials aware of the development.
The Centre recently approved it as part of Bihar government’s proposal under the National Health Mission (NHM).
The state government pays SHGs ₹150 as dietary allowance per patient per day at government health facilities. This includes two meals, breakfast, milk and tea offered to government hospital in-patients free of cost.
The kitchen service under the banner ‘Didi ki Rasoi’, a World Bank supported initiative, however, will take a year to be fully operational at the block headquarter level, said officials.
Also Read: Indian Post, Railways integrate services to deliver women artisans’ products nationwide
“We will have to assess space at PHCs for setting up ‘Didi ki Rasoi’ at PHCs. We will also need to allocate funds for construction of their base kitchen at facilities not having the required space. It may even take up to one year for its complete roll-out,” said an official of the State Health Society, Bihar.
At present, the service is available at 52 health facilities of which all 35 district hospitals have been covered and the remaining 17 are sub-divisional hospitals.
The service was introduced on a pilot basis at seven locations, including the district hospitals of Hajipur, Buxar, Sheikhpura, Sheohar, Saharsa, Gaya and the sub-divisional hospital of Sherghati between October 10, 2018 and December 30, 2020.
Subsequently, the State Health Society and the JEEViKA signed a memorandum of understanding for diet service at district and sub-divisional hospitals on February 21, 2021.
The Centre has approved a budget of ₹8103.34 lakh each for two financial years (2022-23 and 2023-24) as diet cost for pregnant women under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) of the National Health Mission.
While the Centre reimburses the in-hospitalisation meal cost of pregnant women, the state government bears the cost of all other category of patients at government facilities.
Together, the state had incurred ₹2.25 crore on diet service in the quarter ending December last year. Of this, the Centre’s share was ₹1.03 crore under the JSSK.
-
Expect light rain in Delhi today, says IMD forecast
Delhi is likely to witness a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle on Monday and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 36C, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.3C, and the maximum temperature was 35C. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning with rain washing out the pollutants.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months
With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity's active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months. As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity's total to over 200 for the second consecutive day. Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula.
-
15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held
The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday. Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and a native of Meerut, Vansh.
-
ICSE Class-10 results: Ravleen, Armaan share top spot in Chandigarh tricity
Scoring a clean 99%, both Ravleen Kaur of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and Armaan Singh Chahal of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, shared the top rank in the tricity in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams, results of which were declared on Sunday. Around 1,000 students from the tricity had appeared in the exams, which were conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations in April and May.
-
Severe staff shortage at Mohali MC hits development works
Responsible for executing development projects and maintaining the civic infrastructure in the city, the Mohali municipal corporation is struggling with severe staff shortage, affecting its performance and progress. Admitting that the corporation was facing a staff crunch, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they will be writing to the state government and hopefully the vacant posts will be filled soon. No development agenda or works has been approved for more than two months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics