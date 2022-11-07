Home / Cities / Patna News / DNA profiling of elephants at Sonepur fair to enforce ban on sale

DNA profiling of elephants at Sonepur fair to enforce ban on sale

patna news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 09:47 PM IST

Elephant owners have been informed that the jumbos will be allowed entry only after the DNA profiling at the stall of forest department, the DFO said, adding that elephants are, though, allowed at the venue for rituals.

The event, held annually at Sonepur in Saran district, is said to be the largest cattle fair in India. (HT Archives)
ByReena Sopam, Patna

DNA profiling will be done for elephants at the month-long Sonepur cattle fair in Bihar, which began on November 6, in an effort to effectively implement the ban over sale and purchase of jumbos at the annual fair, officials familiar with the matter said.

“Clandestine sale and purchase of elephants has remained a big problem here. That is why we have decided to go for DNA profiling of elephants both at the entry and the exit,” Ramkumar, district forest officer (DFO) of Saran said.

“However, trading of animals like horses, camels, cows and bulls, yak and dogs are allowed and these are available at the fair in good numbers,” he said, adding that trading of birds too is banned.

The event, held annually at Sonepur in Saran district, is said to be the largest cattle fair in India.

Sunil Kumar, subdivisional officer of Sonepur and convener of the event, said forest department’s suggestions and guidelines are being followed at the fair, which is being held after a gap of two years on account of Covid-19 pandemic.

    Reena Sopam

    Reena has been a journalist for over two decades. She has the experience of covering wide range of issues, including art, culture, archaeology, tourism, forest and women issues. She has also authored a book and is a recipient of the ‘Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Award’, given by the government of Bihar.

