Don’t create confusion over chief minister’s post in Bihar, JD (U) tells ally BJP

Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) has expressed displeasure over the “unnecessary confusion” ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have created over the chief minister’s post.
JD (U) leader Upendra Kushwaha said Nitish Kumar is the leader of the ruling alliance as well as the chief minister. He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kumar the chief minister. “If anybody is issuing any statement, they should talk to the Prime Minister and question his decision.”
State BJP leaders have staked claim to the top post after the party returned to power in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last month. Sanjay Jaiswal, the state BJP chief, added to speculation about it on Tuesday. “Nitish Kumar is the chief minister now, but whether he will remain so after 2025 or not, he is not aware of it. When you are on the road, nobody knows that an accident can take place.”
Khushwaha said if BJP leaders want the chief minister from their party, then they are challenging Modi’s decision. “The BJP central leadership should take note of this. It is a matter of concern,” said Kushwaha. He added the JD (U), which got lesser seats than BJP in the 2020 polls, will not compromise with the chief minister’s post. “Nitish Kumar is the chief minister and will remain so.”
Khushwaha said the talk about Kumar’s future, BJP’s demand for the top post, and the squabbles with the ruling alliance are not giving a good message to people. “It creates confusion in the minds of people.”
JD (U) leader and minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav echoed Khushwaha. “As long as there is Nitish Kumar, there is the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),” he said. “The NDA went to the assembly elections under the leadership of Kumar. There is no question of compromising on this mandate. Bihar has developed under the leadership of Kumar. JDU has never compromised on its policies and principles. Therefore, no one can question the leadership of Kumar and the policies and intentions of JD (U).”
A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said Kumar has created a part of confusion by saying he has never been a Rajya Sabha member before denying any plans of quitting as chief minister.
5 people including 3 women killed by herd of elephants in 2 days in Shahdol
A herd of elephants has killed three villagers, who had gone to collect Mahua in a forest of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said. On Tuesday, a couple was trampled to death by a herd of nine wild elephants in Jaisingh Nagar. Forest guards are tracking the movement of elephants. Now, the herd of elephants has moved towards Semra village.
‘False’: Karnataka cops fact-check home minister’s ‘murdered over Urdu’ remark
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued a 'fact check' on a murder in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after state home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the man, a 22-year-old, was murdered because he didn't know Urdu. In a fact-check posted on its website, the Bengaluru Police posted screengrabs from the TV news channels reporting the home minister's statement that Chandru was killed for 'not speaking Urdu'. The minister eventually withdrew his statement.
Eight prisoners released from Naini jail
Eight convicts were released from Naini Central Jail on Wednesday on the instructions of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati. The prisoners were released from different jails across the state on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day. Most of the released prisoners belong to poor families. Among them, Roop Prasad of Dhumanganj served a prison term for over 13 months after failing to pay a ₹20,000 fine. The foundation paid the remaining fine for all the prisoners.
Two arrested with over 2kg opium in Firozabad
The UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of two persons from Firozabad on Tuesday. The police seized 2.144kg of opium from their possession, said senior police officials here on Wednesday. The STF press note stated that the two arrested were identified as a Jharkhand resident, Jabir Alam, and UP's Bareilly resident, Dilshad.
2 killed, 5 injured as overloaded truck turns turtle
Mumbai Two labourers died and five others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Waghoba ghat on Palghar-Manor stretch on Wednesday morning. The truck driver has been booked by the Palghar police and the injured have been admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar. The overloaded truck was carrying around 7,000 bricks and proceeding towards Manor, when the driver Salim Ishaque Shaikh (45) lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure.
