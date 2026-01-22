Doubling of job opportunities, income major focus of Saat Nischaya-3: CM

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the ‘Saat Nischay-3’, a new seven-point development framework, would accelerate the state’s progress over the next five years till 2030. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar addresses a Jan Samwad programme during Samriddhi Yatra at Chapra in Saran, Bihar, Wednesday (HT PHOTO)

Addressing a public meeting in Chapra as part of his ongoing Samriddhi Yatra, Kumar outlined the ambitious plan, envisaging doubling the employment opportunities and income, industrial growth, agricultural advancement, better education and healthcare, infrastructure upgrades and easier living for its citizens.

The first resolution focuses on “doubling employment and doubling income”. Kumar said the government aimed to double the state’s per capita income, with women receiving ₹10,000 each under the CM’s Women Employment Scheme. Successful entrepreneurs among them would get additional assistance up to ₹2 lakh. Over the next five years, one crore jobs and employment opportunities would be created for youth, for which a new Youth Employment and Skill Development Department had been set up, he added.

The second pillar, “prosperous industry for a strong Bihar”, promises a major push for industrialisation. Industrial areas will be established in every district, new large industries will get free land and grants, and closed sugar mills will be revived.

Agriculture gets the third focus under “progress in farming for a prosperous state”. A new Bihar Marketing Promotion Corporation has been formed to speed up ongoing efforts. Special attention will go to boosting makhana production, dairy farming, and fisheries.

For education, the fourth resolution pledges “advanced education for a bright future” by opening model schools and degree colleges in every block, along with building a new Education City.

Healthcare improvements come under the fifth point, “accessible health and safe life”. District and block hospitals will be turned into specialised medical centres, private hospitals will be encouraged, and a policy will ban private practice by government doctors.

Infrastructure forms the sixth resolution, “strong foundation with modern expansion”. This includes developing cities and planned new towns, building five new expressways, widening rural roads to two lanes, installing solar panels on rooftops of willing households, promoting tourism and eco-tourism, and developing a Sports City in Patna while offering government jobs to sportspersons.

The seventh and final point, “respect for all and easy living”, seeks to simplify citizens’ lives through modern technology and efficient administration.

Kumar told the crowd that Bihar had come a long way since the NDA government first took charge in November 2005. He recalled the lawlessness, communal tensions, poor education, healthcare, roads and electricity of the pre-2005 era, contrasting it with today’s peace, brotherhood and rapid development across sectors.

He highlighted achievements under earlier schemes — Saat Nischay and Saat Nischay-2 — including electricity and toilets in every home, paved roads to villages, and providing one million government jobs and four million employment opportunities so far. Pension for the elderly, disabled and widows has been raised from ₹400 to ₹1,100, benefiting over 11.4 million people.

The CM thanked the Centre for its support, citing special packages announced in the 2024 and 2025 Union budgets for roads, industries, health, tourism, flood control, makhana board and airports. He also noted the successful hosting of Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar last year.

Specific to Saran district, Kumar said past governments had neglected the area, but his administration has set up engineering colleges, polytechnics, medical college and hospital, ITIs, nursing and paramedical institutes, hostels and bridges. Recent approvals include an elevated road in Chapra, four rail overbridges, road widening projects and development around Baba Hariharnath temple in Sonepur.

Under Saat Nischay 3, Saran will see industrial areas, dairy cooperatives in remaining villages, Sudha milk sale centres in all panchayats, model schools and colleges in all 20 blocks, upgraded hospitals, and a Centre of Excellence for sports. Local leaders, including deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, ministers, MPs and MLAs, welcomed Kumar with garlands.