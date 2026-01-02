The major challenge before the Bihar Police is to curb drug trafficking, involvement of youth in drug abuse and rising cyber crime in the state, Bihar police chief Vinay Kumar said while sharing police strategies to step up policing on multiple fronts. Drug trafficking and cyber crime major challenge before Bihar Police: DGP

“Today’s youth are getting involved in drugs and cyber crime, which is a concern for society and administration,” said Bihar director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Friday in an interaction with media persons in Patna. He clarified that the police is continuously taking strict legal action against cyber crime and illegal drug business and many youths have also been arrested.

Police stations now exist in every district, and a dedicated unit for cyber narcotics has been established, he said. “We are committed to safeguarding the youth from both threats, and soon, we expect to see remarkable success, the police chief informed,” said Kumar.

DGP said in view of the current situation in Bangladesh, the Bihar Police has been keeping watch on the situation and the security along the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Nepal borders has been tightened.

Recently, three Bangladesh nationals and one Indian citizen have been arrested during infiltration at the Indo-Nepal border. All of them are being questioned while central agencies are also in job.

“Police is working with full readiness in crime control, anti-Naxal operations, prevention of drugs and cyber crime and border security,” said DGP, adding that our goal is a society where no murders occur, which would be ideal.

Talking with media persons Vinay Kumar said police have worked consistently over the past year to curb crime, resulting in a significant decline across all crime categories.

Murders in the state capital, the DGP informed, have dropped by 25 per cent, while incidents of dacoity, robbery and other major crimes have also witnessed a decline. At the state level, he said, all categories of crime showed a downward trend.

“In 2025, there were no communal incidents. In 2026, our commitment remains firm: to step up digital policing for maintaining full control over law and order,” he said.