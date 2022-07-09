East Champaran reports highest no. of heritage trees in Bihar
West Champaran district in Bihar, home to the famous Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), has no heritage tree while the neighbouring East Champaran district has listed 9,630 heritage trees, the highest number in the state, ever since the state government launched an app to collect details of such trees on World Biodiversity Day (May 22) this year, officials familiar with the matter said.
The initiative, launched by Bihar State Biodiversity Council, a part of the state’s forest department, is intended at creating a database of trees in the state which are more than 50 years old and hold special socio-cultural and religious importance, besides ecological significance.
As part of the exercise, the department has urged farmers, forest employees and officials, people’s representatives, students and researchers to upload on this app details and pictures of such trees in their areas.
So far, information about altogether 9,878 heritage trees in the state have been collected by the department.
The list shows Jamui having 58 such trees, Patna 16 and Madhubani six heritage. Buxar has no heritage tree in the list.
“Tree worship has remained a part of our life and culture and many of our festivals revolve around it. Still, we have been losing trees. People need to be made aware that loss of trees causes climate change. It’s already showing an impact,” Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, principal secretary, forest department, said.
“The database can be considered a kind of Panji of the trees. Those who want to know what kind of old trees we have in our state can get this information in no time,” he said.
The exercise is still under process as many districts are yet to provide details, he said.
Bihar has a number of trees with religious significance.
For example, the Charitra Van area in Buxar, which is believed to be the site of the Aashram of Sage Vishwamitra, the guru of Lord Ram, still has many old trees while the ancient Koteshwar temple of Lord Shiva at Belaganj in Gaya has been drawing attention because of a uniquely shaped Peepal tree located there.
Panthpankar, yet another old, uniquely shaped Paankar tree in Bathnaha block in Sitamarhi, is a part of the Ramayan circuit. This is believed to be the site where Sita had spent few hours while visiting Ayodhya from Janakpur after her marriage with Lord Rama.
-
Kharghar resident arrested for dragging traffic police on car bonnet
A 28-year-old engineer who had stepped out for breakfast has landed up in the police lockup for attempt-to-murder after dragging a police constable for 500 metres on the bonnet of Jangid's car. The engineer, identified as a resident of Kharghar Sector 10, Akash Jangid, was driving on the wrong side near Kopra Bridge road. When Constable Namdev Gadekar (32), attached to Kharghar traffic unit, Navi Mumbai saw the car driven by Jangid coming in the wrong direction, he tried to stop him.
-
Amarnath cloudburst: Gehlot announces ₹5 L aid for kin of victims from Raj
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for families of pilgrims from the state killed in the Amarnath cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased pilgrims from Rajasthan were identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, an official from the disaster management and relief department told news agency PTI. They all belonged to Sri Ganganagar district, the official added.
-
Cong sets up political affairs committee for Karnataka, names 5 AICC secretaries
As part of efforts to get battle-ready for the Karnataka Assembly polls next year, the Congress on Saturday formed a political affairs committee that included several party bigwigs from the state and also appointed five secretaries attached with AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also appointed five AICC Secretaries attached with the General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, Surjewala, with immediate effect.
-
LeT terrorist associate held in J&K’s Baramulla
India], July 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, the police said on Saturday. The terrorist was identified as a resident of Tilgam Payeen, Mohd Iqbal Bhat. He was arrested at a checkpoint in Kreeri area of Baramulla.
-
No relief from water woes for 50K residents in Kharghar despite heavy rains
Despite heavy downpour this week and water levels in dams increasing, there is no relief for the 50,000 residents from 60 housing societies in Kharghar. They have been struggling to get an adequate supply of water from CIDCO for a year now. This includes societies from Kharghar Sectors 26 to 39. Every family spends ₹4,000-₹5,000 extra per month on tankers and bottled water. Residents claim that there is no increase in supply.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics