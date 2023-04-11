ED writes to Bihar govt for info on properties linked to Lalu, kin, grills Tejashwi in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the Bihar government, seeking details of properties linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his family members and his aide Bhola Yadav, which include four companies, officials familiar with the matter said. Tejashwi Yadav arrives at ED office in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. He was questioned for nine hours in ‘land-for-jobs’ case. (ANI)

Following ED’s letter to the state government earlier this month, state’s department of registration on Tuesday asked all its district offices to furnish details of such properties.

The ED letter, which has been seen by HT, has come from assistant director (Delhi zonal office) Ankur Tiwari and is addressed to inspector general (registration), Bihar government.

The four companies mentioned in the letter are Fairglow Holdings Private Limited, Infosystem Private Limited, AB Export Private Limited and Lara Distributors Private Limited.

The letter says the ED is investigating “land-for-jobs” case for money laundering and has information about some immovable assets and needs information about the sale, transfer and lease of these properties.

The case pertains to alleged doling out of railway jobs to individuals in return for land at hugely discounted prices or in the form of gifts during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as railway minister during the UPA governments.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav’s younger son and Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav appeared before ED in Delhi in the case on Tuesday. He was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case last month.

Tejashwi Yadav’s sister and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti was also questioned by ED in the case on March 25, the same day he had appeared before the CBI.

The two central agencies had recently initiated action in the case, with CBI questioning Lalu Prasad and his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and ED carrying out raids against the RJD chief’s family.

