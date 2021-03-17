Education dept promotes students of Class 1 to 8 without examination
Considering the rising Covid-19 cases, the state education department has decided to promote more than 1.6 crore students of Classes 1 to 8 to the next grade without conducting the annual examination.
As per the latest notification issued on Tuesday, the state government has decided to relax the detention policy for students of Classes 5 and 8 under Rule 10 of the RTE Act, 2019, only for the session 2020-21. As per the Act, there is a no-detention policy for Classes 1 to 4 and 6 to 7.
“As schools have been closed since March last year, students are facing difficulty in appearing for the exam. Due to the unusual events surrounding the pandemic, the government has decided not to detain students of Classes 5 and 8,” read the notification.
Last year, the state education department had promoted students up to Class 8 without holding annual examination owing to Covid-19 outbreak induced lockdown.
The education department has yet not taken any decision on closure of schools owing to spike in Covid-19 cases. “No decision related to closure of schools has been taken so far. The crisis management group is likely to hold a meeting next week to review the situation,” said Sanjay Kumar, principal secretary of Bihar education department.
Meanwhile, the education department is carrying out an admission drive in the full swing. As per the data available, more than 50,000 students have been enrolled in Classes 1 to 9 across the state during the drive which commenced on March 8.
The department is preparing to compensate the academic loss for the current session by conducting three-month catch-up course for students of Class 2 to 12.
“All existing and new enrolled students will attend the catch-up classes which will begin in April. The short-term course will bridge the learning gap occurred due to year-long closure of schools and help the students to learn their new syllabus from July,” added Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education dept promotes students of Class 1 to 8 without examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar first state to come up with new ethanol policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assembly sees rare spat between Speaker, minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arrest minister’s kin for liquor haul or will lay siege to CM’s house: Tejashwi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar will conduct 70,000 Covid-19 tests per day, says CM Nitish Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 nominated to Bihar Upper House; BJP, JD(U) get equal share of seats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PACS chairman shot dead in Bihar, angry villagers clash with police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Seven get life term nearly 10 years after farmer’s murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter-district dacoit gang busted in Bihar, 10 including kingpin arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLSP merges with JD (U): 8 years on, Kushwaha returns to party fold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Award instituted in Mahadevi Verma’s name on her 114th birth anniversary
- Mahadevi Verma was a literary giant, who was awarded with the country's highest literary award, Jnanpith award in 1982
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav says no chief minister is as 'weak' as Nitish Kumar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna firm offering fake data operator’s job for ₹60,000 in cash, busted
- The police team from Kaimur, on Thursday raided the Patna office of the company and arrested the director and coordinator of the fake jobs firm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atulya Ganga team reaches Bihar for river cleanliness
- The mission is working towards synergising all efforts including those by the government, non-government organisations, corporates, volunteers and common public
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar granting taxation powers to gram panchayats from next fiscal
- Officials said the tax rate for each category, where panchayats can collect tax was being finalised.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox